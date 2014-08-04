Watch Taylor Swift play ‘We Are Never Ever…’ acoustic for 6-year-old Leukemia patient

Taylor Swift, human hero, played an acoustic version of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” for a 6-year-old cancer patient, who is both a fan of the singer-songwriter and Spider-Man.

The performer dropped by Jordan Lee Nickerson's hospital room as he was being treated with chemotherapy for Leukemia.

Nickerson, who also seems to have a generous heart, asked Taylor Swift to play her favorite song from the canon. She landed on the “ooo” song and danced as much as she could and with heels and a guitar.

Now your heart is melted butter with sugar, we're all crying, have a great Monday. Keep up with young Jordan on his FB page.