Taylor Swift reveals ‘Speak Now’ album cover, ‘Mine’ video premiere date

Taylor Swift uses sparkle and motion for the cover her forthcoming album “Speak Now,” due Oct. 25 on Big Machine. It features the “Love Story” singer achieving a higher level of eye contact than “Fearless,” but with that same cursive signature.

That fateful day in October won’t be the only major benchmark in Swift history. The country-pop crossover is debuting her music video for leading single “Mine” on Friday, Aug. 27. According to a release, it was co-directed by Swift and Roman White, who was behind her “You Belong with Me” and several of Carrie Underwood’s clips.

The premiere will be preceded by a half-hour special presentation on CMT and CMT.com, with the singer presenting it to a live audience, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Sister companies MTV, VH1 and MTV International will air it thereafter, with the music video hitting the web at 8:30 p.m.