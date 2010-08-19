Taylor Swift reveals ‘Speak Now’ album cover, ‘Mine’ video premiere date

08.19.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Taylor Swift uses sparkle and motion for the cover her forthcoming album “Speak Now,” due Oct. 25 on Big Machine. It features the “Love Story” singer achieving a higher level of eye contact than “Fearless,” but with that same cursive signature.

That fateful day in October won’t be the only major benchmark in Swift history. The country-pop crossover is debuting her music video for leading single “Mine” on Friday, Aug. 27. According to a release, it was co-directed by Swift and Roman White, who was behind her “You Belong with Me” and several of Carrie Underwood’s clips.

The premiere will be preceded by a half-hour special presentation on CMT and CMT.com, with the singer presenting it to a live audience, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Sister companies MTV, VH1 and MTV International will air it thereafter, with the music video hitting the web at 8:30 p.m.

