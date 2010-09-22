Taylor Swift reveals track listing for new album ‘Speak Now’

Let the guessing games begin. Taylor Swift has released the track listing for her third album, “Speak Now,” out Oct. 25. As Swift said in a conference call with her fans this summer, each song is about a specific person or event. We know that track 11, “Innocent,” is about a certain Mr. West, but the rest, including first single “Mine,” are still up for grabs.

As we previously reported, Swift will release a deluxe version through Target, which will include three additional songs, remixes and video content.

“Speak Now” track listing:

1. Mine

2. Sparks Fly

3. Back to December

4. Speak Now

5. Dear John

6. Mean

7. The Story of Us

8. Never Grow Up

9. Enchanted

10. Better Than Revenge

11. Innocent

12. Haunted

13. Last Kiss

14. Long Live