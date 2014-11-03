Taylor Swift sets a ton of 2015 tour dates, removes all her music from Spotify

Don't count on exciting Taylor Swift news to stop any time soon. Just in the last two days, the hit-making singer and songwriter has set a slew of tour dates for 2015, has torn all her music out of Spotify and is confirmed for the 2014 American Music Awards.

As to the former, Swift will be taking her new album on the road, in the 1989 World Tour, which kicks off on May 20, 2015 in Louisiana. It will take the “Shake It Off” star through dozens of North American Cities, Australia and Europe, all before the end of next year.

Vance Joy will open during Swift American stops, with Shawn Mendes on select dates.

Pre-sales for tickets in Europe start tomorrow (Nov. 4) while North American tickets start going up via pre-sale on Nov. 7. As you'll see there are plenty of gaps in the schedule, so Swift is likely to be updating her slate — particularly for her new adopted home town of New York, which has yet to have a date scheduled. All Taylor Swift dates are below.

Next, Taylor Swift has been confirmed to perform her confirmed next single “Blank Space” on the AMAs, which take place on Nov. 23 and broadcast via ABC. She joins previously announced performers including 5 Seconds of Summer, Iggy Azalea, Mary J. Blige, Charli XCX, Fergie, Lorde, One Direction, Sam Smith and Pitbull.

Finally, Swift joins artists like the Black Keys, Thom Yorke and Radiohead, Beck and Amanda Palmer who have either spoke out against or ultimately stripped their music from Spotify. “1989” had never hit the service, and Swift dragged her feet to add her set “Red” back in 2012. Now it's all gone, as was made apparent by a somewhat pleading post from Spotify on their site.

“We love Taylor Swift, and our more than 40 million users love her even more – nearly 16 million of them have played her songs in the last 30 days, and she”s on over 19 million playlists. We hope she”ll change her mind and join us in building a new music economy that works for everyone. We believe fans should be able to listen to music wherever and whenever they want, and that artists have an absolute right to be paid for their work and protected from piracy. That”s why we pay nearly 70% of our revenue back to the music community.

“PS – Taylor, we were both young when we first saw you, but now there”s more than 40 million of us who want you to stay, stay, stay. It”s a love story, baby, just say, Yes.”

Artists frequently make less than one cent for every song stream on Spotify, and even less all depending on their deal with their label; big-time artists like Swift and her label Big Machine may see less of a dollar value come their way while their releases only seem to boost Spotify's footpring and dividends.

Here are Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour Dates so far:

May 20, 2015 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

May 22, 2015 – Baton Rouge, LA – LSU Tiger Stadium

May 30, 2015 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

June 2, 2015 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

June 3, 2015 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

June 6, 2015 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

June 8, 2015 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

June 9, 2015 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 13, 2015 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

June 20, 2015 – Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 21, 2015 – Amsterdam, North Holland Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 23, 2015 – Glasgow, Scotland United Kingdom – SSE Hydro

June 24, 2015 – Manchester, NW England United Kingdom – Arena

June 27, 2015 – London, England United Kingdom – British Summertime Hyde Park

July 6, 2015 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

July 7, 2015 – Montreal, QB – Bell Centre

July 11, 2015 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 13, 2015 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

July 18, 2015 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 24, 2015 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

July 25, 2015 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 1, 2015 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place Stadium

August 4, 2015 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

August 5, 2015 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

August 8, 2015 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

August 15, 2015 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi”s Stadium

August 17, 2015 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 18, 2015 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 25, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 26, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 29, 2015 – San Diego, CA – PETCO Park

September 4, 2015 – Salt Lake City, UT – EnergySolutions Arena

September 5, 2015 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 6, 2015 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 9, 2015 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

September 11, 2015 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 12, 2015 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 16, 2015 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 17, 2015 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

September 18, 2015 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

September 21, 2015 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

September 22, 2015 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

September 25, 2015 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 26, 2015 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 2, 2015 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

October 3, 2015 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

October 8, 2015 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

October 9, 2015 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

October 10, 2015 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

October 13, 2015 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

October 14, 2015 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

October 17, 2015 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

October 20, 2015 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

October 21, 2015 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 24, 2015 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia Dome

October 27, 2015 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

October 31, 2015 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium