Taylor Swift stages surprise ‘Friends’ revival, sings ‘Smelly Cat’ with Phoebe

#Friends #Taylor Swift
08.27.15 3 years ago

Here's how powerful Taylor Swift has become: even as all the stars of “Friends” insist they'll never do a reunion movie, Swift somehow got Lisa Kudrow to reprise her role as Phoebe Buffay, jamming with her on her ridiculous, iconic song “Smelly Cat” at last night's stop on the “1989” tour.

Here's one of the better versions of it filmed from the audience:

Here's Kudrow as Phoebe singing it back at Central Perk:

And here's the glammed-up music video Phoebe sort of participated in:

So what was the best version? And will Katy Perry try to top this by having Matt LeBlanc come out during a show to ask how she's doing?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friends#Taylor Swift
TAGSFriendsLISA KUDROWTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP