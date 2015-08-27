Taylor Swift stages surprise ‘Friends’ revival, sings ‘Smelly Cat’ with Phoebe

Here's how powerful Taylor Swift has become: even as all the stars of “Friends” insist they'll never do a reunion movie, Swift somehow got Lisa Kudrow to reprise her role as Phoebe Buffay, jamming with her on her ridiculous, iconic song “Smelly Cat” at last night's stop on the “1989” tour.

Here's one of the better versions of it filmed from the audience:

Here's Kudrow as Phoebe singing it back at Central Perk:

And here's the glammed-up music video Phoebe sort of participated in:

So what was the best version? And will Katy Perry try to top this by having Matt LeBlanc come out during a show to ask how she's doing?