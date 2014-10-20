Taylor Swift teases ‘New York’ song and disses ‘sexist’ critics

Look at the picture above. That Taylor Swift look. That death-to-you look.

That's the look you get when you say that all that Taylor Swift does is write about ex-boyfriends.

In an interview with Australia radio morning radio show “Jules, Merrick and Sophie,” Swift spoke her mind about the criticism.

“Frankly, I think that's a very sexist angle to take. No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They're all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life and no one raises a red flag there,” she explained.

Swift spoke further on speculation about which individual songs on her albums may be about some of her former (and some famous) boyfriends. She doubled-down on her stance that she never names names publicly.

“You have more and more people paying attention to what you're doing and you've been doing it the same way your entire career as a songwriter… They use kind of you writing songs about your life as a way to play detective and for me I have a really strict personal policy that I never name names, so anybody saying that a song is about a specific person is purely speculating,” she said.

The comments come after a week since Swift dropped her song “Out of the Woods,” popularly accepted as a song about ex- Harry Styles of One Direction.

But take your eyes from that now: and lend your ears to more new music from the 24-year-old songwriters. On “Good Morning America,” Swift loaned a tease of her song “Welcome to New York,” an electronic-leaning pop tune that goes up for sale tonight at midnight.

“I dreamt about moving to New York. I obsessed about moving to New York and then I did it,” she told her “GMA” hosts. “I wanted to start the album with this song because New York has been an important landscape and location for the story of my life in the last couple of years.”

“Welcome to New York,” “Out of the Woods” and Swift's first 2014 single “Shake It Off” are all on here new album “1989,” due Oct. 27.

