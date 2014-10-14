Taylor Swift to shut down Hollywood Blvd for her “Jimmy Kimmel Live” debut

She'll perform on the Kimmel show and sit on his couch for the 1st time on Thursday, Oct. 23 (Swift previously appeared in a segment with Guillermo). Over the course of a week, Swift will appear on three ABC shows – “GMA,” “The View” and Kimmel.

“Star Wars Rebels” sets a Disney XD record

The premiere's 1.03 million viewers makes it the most-watched cartoon in Disney XD history.

“The Affair” has a disappointing debut

About 507,000 watched the premiere of the Showtime series, which is way below the 872,000 who watched the launch of “Penny Dreadful” and the 1 million who tuned in for the “Masters of Sex” premiere.

Click Read Full Post For More

ABC orders “Men in Shorts,” based on openly gay soccer player Robbie Rogers

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron are producing the comedy based on the life of the first openly gay professional soccer player, who came out in February 2013.

Jimmy Fallon tops Jimmy Kimmel in YouTube subscribers

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” no longer has the No. 1 late-night show YouTube channel.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi confirm they”re not having a baby

De Rossi held up a tabloid magazine cover, and said: “They want us to have a baby.”

“True Blood” alum Marshall Allman to co-star on “Ken Jeong Made Me Do It”

Jeong will teach Allman how to man up in his MTV comedy pilot.

Watch USA”s “Benched” pilot

The legal comedy stars Eliza Coupe, Oscar Nunez, Maria Bamford and Jay Harrington.