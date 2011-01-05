Taylor Swift tops off the Billboard 200 in the final week of 2010

For the final tracked week of 2010, Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now” comes out on top of the Billboard 200 album sales chart. That makes it five non-consecutive weeks for the country-pop crossover, as she moved 77,000 copies — down 72% compared to the week previous.

Eminem’s “Recovery” recovers, bounding up No. 7 to No. 2 with 63,000 (-54%) and Rihanna’s “Loud” climbs No. 10 to No. 3 (62,000, -44%). Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday” ascends No. 8 to No. 4 (61,000, -54%), Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” rises No. 19 to No. 5, Daft Punk’s “TRON: Legacy” Soundtrack moves to its new peak No. 27 to No. 6 (54,000, -22%) and Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” flies No. 20 to No. 7 (45,000, -46%).

Mumford & Sons also achieve a new peak with “Sigh No More,” which climbsNo. 34 to No. 8, probably with a little help from that Grammy Nomination and year’s worth of word of mouth.

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” is up No. 12 to No. 9 (38,000, -62% and Keyshia Cole’s “Caling All Hearts” moves No. 11 to No. 10.

A lot of albums rebounded in to the top tier this week due to Christmas efforts like those from Susan Boyle, “Glee” and Jackie Evancho dropping off.

