Taylor Swift unveils whopping 16-song tracklist for ‘Red,’ previews ‘Trouble’

Taylor Swift has at least two Max Martin jams on her new album “Red”: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” scheduled to drop tomorrow (Oct. 9).

And those two songs are included on the tracklist for “Red,” the tracklist to which was revealed today. Included are those Martin co-productions, plus the pop singer’s duet with Ed Sheeran on “Everything Has Changed,” the previously revealed title track and the finale “Begin Again,” which Swift herself wrote.

As for “I Knew You Were Trouble,” the song is skedded to drop late tonight (midnight, to be exact), with a preview below. She teased the track on “Good Morning America,” telling the hosts, “It’s a song that is one of my favorites on the album, because it sounds just as chaotic as the feeling was when I wrote it. It’s a song about being frustrated with yourself because here you are heartbroken and you knew when you first saw this person, you saw all these red flags and you went for it anyway. So, shame on me.”

Oh, love.

“Red” will be in stores on Oct. 22.

Here is the tracklist for “Red”:

1. “State of Grace”

2. “Red”

3. “Treacherous”

4. “I Knew You Were Trouble”

5. “All Too Well”

6. “22”

7. “I Almost Do”

8. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

9. “Stay Stay Stay”

10. “The Last Time”

11. “Holy Ground”

12. “Sad Beautiful Tragic”

13. “The Lucky One”

14. “Everything Has Changed”

15. “Starlight”

16. “Begin Again”