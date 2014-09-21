Ariana Grande wore cat ears, Taylor Swift was pretty in pink at iHeartRadio Festival

#Ed Sheeran #Weezer #Nicki Minaj #ONE DIRECTION #50 Cent #Ariana Grande #Taylor Swift #Iggy Azalea
09.21.14 4 years ago

The 2014 iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas brought out some of the biggest names in pop music, and with them came some wild fashions and performances.

Taylor Swift rocked a pretty-in-pink two-piece outfit for her performance, though the artist didn't reveal any other new details or songs from her forthcoming new album “1989.”

Ariana Grande might be celebrating Halloween a little early, as she donned little black cat ears with her all-black getup at the MGM Grand Garden Arena event in Las Vegas. She and Nicki Minaj took the stage together to perform certifiable hit “Bang Bang.”

Iggy Azalea looked a little go-go, Coldplay was casual, 5 Seconds Of Summer and One Direction smiled through the (fan) screaming… check out more photos from the weekend event below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran#Weezer#Nicki Minaj#ONE DIRECTION#50 Cent#Ariana Grande#Taylor Swift#Iggy Azalea
TAGS5 Seconds of Summer50 CENTAlicia KeysARIANA GRANDEbastilleCHILDISH GAMBINOcoldplayED SHEERANERIC CHURCHi heart radioIggy Azaleaiheartradioiheartradio 2014Jason DeruloLORDEMötley CrüeMeghan TrainorNicki Minajone directionParamoreTAYLOR SWIFTtrainUSHERWEEZERzac brown band

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP