Taylor Swift wins song of the year award at the BMI Pop Awards

Here”s another award for Taylor Swift to add to her already overflowing mantle: writer of song of the year at the BMI Pop Awards, May 18. She is the youngest writer to ever win the award.

Swift”s “Love Story” took home the honor at the Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

“Love Story,” a modern Romeo and Juliet tale, came out of one of Swift”s admittedly rare moments of teenage rebellion.

“I just really like to write songs about boys,” Swift said, when she accepted her award. “Love Story” is her tale about liking a boy her parents didn”t want her to see. During a fight with her parents, she blurted out those time-honored teen words: “But daddy, I love him!” And with that, Swift said she stormed into her room, plopped down on the floor and wrote the song. ” So thanks for rewarding that behavior,” she said with a laugh.

Swift is on a short break from her sold-out “Fearless” tour. She returns to the road later this week.