Taylor Swift won’t be playing Eponine in ‘Les Miserables’ after all

Sorry, Swifty.

Though it was previously reported that country-pop superstar Taylor Swift had been offered the role of Eponine in Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation of the “Les Miserables” stage musical, it turns out the singer won’t be playing the part after all.

According to Broadway World, British stage actress Samantha Barks – who previously played Eponine in the West End production of “Les Miserables” – will be taking on the character instead.

“Most incredible moment of my life!!!! X”, Barks tweeted following the announcement, which took place following a performance of the musical “Oliver!” (in which the actress is playing Nancy) at the UK’s Manchester Palace. She was apparently unaware that she’d won the role until it was announced on-stage by producer Cameron Mackintosh.

Barks came up through the BBC reality series “I’d Do Anything”, which saw several young actresses competing for the role of Nancy in a West End revival of the musical “Oliver!” Though she eventually came in third, she went on to win roles in a UK touring production of “Cabaret” playing Sally Bowles and as Eponine in “Les Miserables”, a role she reprised for the musical’s 25th anniversary concert at London’s 02 Arena in October 2010. She was cast in the “Oliver!” role she’d originally been vying for just last month.

Slated for release on December 7, 2012, “Les Miserables” stars Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, Russell Crowe as Javert, Anne Hathaway as Fantine, Sacha Baron Cohen as Thernardier, Helena Bonham Carter as Madame Thenardier, Amanda Seyfried as Cosette, Eddie Redmayne as Marius and Aaron Tveit as Enjolras. It’s being directed by Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”).

What do you think of this news? Are you disappointed that Swift is no longer involved, or do you think the film will be better off without her? Sound off below!