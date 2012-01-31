Taylor Swift won’t be playing Eponine in ‘Les Miserables’ after all

Sorry, Swifty.
Though it was previously reported that country-pop superstar Taylor Swift had been offered the role of Eponine in Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation of the “Les Miserables” stage musical, it turns out the singer won’t be playing the part after all.
According to Broadway World, British stage actress Samantha Barks – who previously played Eponine in the West End production of “Les Miserables” – will be taking on the character instead.
“Most incredible moment of my life!!!! X”, Barks tweeted following the announcement, which took place following a performance of the musical “Oliver!” (in which the actress is playing Nancy) at the UK’s Manchester Palace. She was apparently unaware that she’d won the role until it was announced on-stage by producer Cameron Mackintosh.
Barks came up through the BBC reality series “I’d Do Anything”, which saw several young actresses competing for the role of Nancy in a West End revival of the musical “Oliver!” Though she eventually came in third, she went on to win roles in a UK touring production of “Cabaret” playing Sally Bowles and as Eponine in “Les Miserables”, a role she reprised for the musical’s 25th anniversary concert at London’s 02 Arena in October 2010. She was cast in the “Oliver!” role she’d originally been vying for just last month.
Slated for release on December 7, 2012, “Les Miserables” stars Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean, Russell Crowe as Javert, Anne Hathaway as Fantine, Sacha Baron Cohen as Thernardier, Helena Bonham Carter as Madame Thenardier, Amanda Seyfried as Cosette, Eddie Redmayne as Marius and Aaron Tveit as Enjolras. It’s being directed by Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”).
What do you think of this news? Are you disappointed that Swift is no longer involved, or do you think the film will be better off without her? Sound off below!
Ecstatic. Samantha Barks was fantastic in the 25th anniversary PBS special. Swift is adorable. But Eponine? No. Never saw it. So happy that Swift was passed up for Barks. :)
I would have seen this if taylor was in it, would have been cool to see her in a real movie..now ill just wait for redbox or something
YOU ARE WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE WORLD.
Taylor Swift would have dragged that movie down faster than an anvil tied to a sparrow.
LOOK This person likes Taylor Swift and you don’t have to have stupid negative comments!!!
Personally I was disappointed that Taylor isn’t going to do it anymore.
ARE YOU NUTS?! samantha will be better as eponine!
I am disappointed because I was looking forward to seeing what Swift would have brought to the role. It’s disappointing that the producers were able to cast people who had never been in this musical before in every role excpet this one.
You know Hugh Jackman was on Broadway for a long time previously, right?
Swift writes songs for HER vocal range. There’s nothing wrong with that, but she just could not deliver like Samantha Barks.
great! that is actually a good news! … they should try talking about the role of amanda as cosette next. She doesnt have the high notes but she REALLY is pretty :)
Word on the street is Amanda is a classically trained opera singer.
I’d rather see Taylor Swift in this movie than Anne Hathaway. Les Missrables is constant singing. Better to cast a singer who can’t act over an actress who can’t sing.
Ann Hathaway is a singer…?
I bet Anne Hathaway sings better than Taylor Swift.
[www.youtube.com] Well, Anne can sing. Shes originally a stage actress.
Anna Hathaway can sing her well sculpted ass off AND she’s a very good actress. I’d say she’s perfect for Fantine.
I think that Les Miserables just lost a lot of viewers
Only the Taylor Swift fans, don’t underestimate the volume of Les Mis fans who are now rejoicing (I say this as my wife walks away with a skip in her step and a happy smile). I had no problem with Taylor Swift in this role, mostly out of curiosity to see how she would do. However I can appreciate the thinking that went with this decision, especially after watching some video of Samantha Barks performing.
I highly doubt Swift’s departure is going to hurt this movie’s chances much.
I think the movie probably lost a lot of viewers…
I really wanted to see Taylor in it.
Darn….
sorry, but taylor can only sing the pop/country stuff she writes for her self, she cant handle Les Mis. I’m not saying she’s a bad singer, but being a singer doesnt mean you can sing everything. Les Mis is an operetta, that is very far from Taylor Swifts style.
And believe me, this change has only gained the movie viewers.
:(
I wanted to see Taylor in it
They just saved the movie. Who cares if 13 year-old girls don’t go see it.
Apparently I do. I CARE!
AMEN!
I personally had no issue with Taylor Swift as Eponine, but my wife was not please. So when I saw this story I called her in and she high fived me. :D
Either way I’m fine with the news, it’s the Anne Hathaway casting that I’m really excited about, according to IMDB (they’re never wrong are they?) Hathaway brought the room to tears when she auditioned for Fantine.
This is a really strong looking cast overall. I gooogled Samantha Barks (in front of my wife, who knew she liked to watch?) and was impressed with her singing.
Such great news! I’ve seen Swift in concert and she is by far the most awkward performer I’ve ever seen. Just not a good fit for such an important role.
I am a huge fan of Taylor Swift I am disappointed but I will think positive I hope Samantha will do good also I will watch this because Anne Hathaway is in it and it Taylor Swift will be great for the role because she is acting as a character not herself either the actor job is to be truthful and prepared and I believe Taylor could do that I with Harhaway and Barks good luck also thanks Sam for defending the guest Taylor Swift is awesome I love her and is one of her number 1 fan.
Just listened to Samantha sing a couple of songs and she can sing live on pitch with depth and range. She’s mainly a belter but can definitely sing Eponine’s songs. Taylor’s mono range voice is not suited for those songs, she mainly talk sings so should stick to her usual pop stuff over dubbed with lots of instrumental tracks and the safety of auto tune.
I personally am a Taylor Swift fan but I’m glad that Samantha Barks had taken her place. Because my huger Les Miserables fan side wins over and I don’t want to see a film where one of the leads just can not act and ruins one of my all time favourite musicals
A lot of the cast has been on Broadway before, and Taylor Swift hasn’t. I don’t think she has the voice or vocal training that the other actors do, so she would not fit in well with the rest of the cast. And, to be totally honest, considering this film was filmed with them all singing LIVE replacing her was probably the best idea. She’s not the best live singer, especially not for this kind of music. Just think about it for two seconds.
And my two cents on Anne Hathway? No better choice. She’s an incredible actress who, YES, can actually sing and very well. A lot of these actors, if not ALL, are stage actors previously. Get over it if they haven’t been in THIS particular show before. I’m happy.
And my two cents on Anne Hathway? No better choice. She's an incredible actress who, YES, can actually sing and very well. A lot of these actors, if not ALL, are stage actors previously. Get over it if they haven't been in THIS particular show before. I'm happy.
thank god she didn’t get the part.
Honestly, taylor doesn’t need this role. She sold over 1 million copies of Red on the first week. She’s an artist not actress. And for those who says she can’t sing live, well, she won Best Live on MTV EMA 2012.
Not being a “hater” but that whole movie (which was AMAZING by the way EVERYONE needs to see it in theatre) but anyways that whole movie was filled with people that had a “broadway voice” I would say and i’m a fan of taylors but I don’t think she has amazing vocals like samantha and especially LIVE! yup they were all singing LIVE in the movie no lip singing and did yall here taylor New years day? that wouldn’t have gone well no offense.
Not trying to be a “hater” but that movie (which was AMAZING! EVERYONE should see it in theatres to get the whole feeling..I swear you will cry) but anyways that movie was filled with people with a I guess you could call it a “broadway” voice and i’m not trying to be rude sorry if this comes off that way but Taylor does not have a fantastic vocals like Samantha does. Especially since everyone in that movie was singing LIVE. Yup all the singing was not lip singing! and no offense but have you heard Taylor live? sorry but my personal opinion is they could not have found a better eponine then Samantha Barks. She was Stunning.
I am really glad that Samantha plays eponine. I think if Taylor were to be in the movie she would be better as cossette but definitely not eponine.
Taylor Swift is not bad, but I she would’ve lost a ton of fans if she went and made a mess of one of the favourite characters in the entire play. Eponine is a beloved character and Samantha Barks played her with perfection. A perfection Swift could have never pulled off. I like Taylor, but it’s better for everyone that Samantha got the part. The movie was beyond fantastic!