Watch: Taylor Swift finds amour in Paris in new ‘Begin Again’ video

The City of Lights lives up to its reputation as the most romantic city in the world in Taylor Swift”s lovely, low-key video for “Begin Again.”

The clip, shot in Paris, features a series a vignettes as Swift walks, bikes and sits through the city, ruminating on why all love ever does is “break, burn, end” in a succession of fabulous outfits straight out of the ’50s.

But it all changes as she sits in a cafe, sketching the Eiffel Tower and writing postcards. A very cute boy joins her for some expresso and amour. Love in the afternoon blooms. The lyrics make it sound like a blind date, whereas in the video the meeting seems more random.

They laugh and stroll through the city as she watches love “begin again.” Her new love may be handsome, but the real looker in the video is the diaphanous purple evening gown she wears on a roof top. It”s stunning. Let”s hope she got to keep the wardrobe.

“Begin Again” is the second single from “Red,” Swift”s new album. The set, which came out Monday, is poised to sell more than 1 million copies in its first week of release, according to Billboard.

