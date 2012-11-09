Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ and Ne-Yo’s ‘R.E.D.’ battle it out on next week’s Billboard 200

#Kendrick Lamar #Taylor Swift
11.10.12 6 years ago

Taylor Swift will make it three weeks at No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200 with sales of up to 225,000 for “Red.”

That means it will outsell the No. 2 title, “Now That”s What I Call Music 44,” by more than 2-to-1, with that compilation set to top out at 100,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

“Now 44” is joined by three other debuts: “Music From Another Dimension” from Aerosmith, the band”s first album of new material in more than a decade, comes in at No. 3 with sales of 70,000. Ne-Yo”s”s “R.E.D.” sneaks into the top 5 at 60,000 (making two different albums titled “Red” in the top 5). Third Day”s “Miracle” cracks the top 10 with 30,000 units sold.

Filling in the rest of Top 10, Rod Stewart”s holiday album, “Merry Christmas Baby,”  is No. 4, while Jason Aldean”s former No. 1, “Night Train,” is No. 6. Kendrick Lamar”s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” falls two spots to No. 7, while Meek Mill”s “Dreams And Nightmares” and Mumford & Sons” “Babel” are in a dead heat for No. 8 with both projected to sell between 35,000 and 40,000.

 

TAGSaerosmithbillboard 200 chart previewjason aldeanKendrick LamarMumford & Sonsrod stewartTAYLOR SWIFTThird Day

