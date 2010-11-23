Taylor Swifts sets tour dates for 2011 ‘Speak Now’ tour

Taylor Swift will take to the road to support her blockbuster third album, “Speak Now,” starting Feb. 9 in Singapore.
The “Speak Now World Tour” will play in 19 countries covering four continents over the course of 87 shows. Swift”s manifest destiny is spreading: her last tour, 2009/2010″s “Fearless” outing, spanned only five countries.
She”s also headlining a number of stadiums, including returning to Foxborough, Mass.”s Gillette Stadium, the closing date for the “Fearless” tour. (For those keeping count, her stadium tour is the third we already know about in 2011: she joins Kenny Chesney and U2. Plus, the rumored Rolling Stones outing will likely be a stadium tour).
The North American portion starts May 27 in Omaha, Neb., and is sponsored by Covergirl. Tickets start at $25. The tour promoter is The Messina Group. No word on when tickets go on sale.
DATE CITY
February 9 Singapore
February 11 Seoul, South Korea
February 13 Osaka, Japan
February 16 & 17 Tokyo, Japan
February 19 Manila, Philippines
February 21 Hong Kong
March 6 Brussels, Belgium
March 7 Rotterdam, Holland
March 9 Oslo, Norway
March 12 Oberhausen, Germany
March 15 Milan, Italy
March 17 Paris, France
March 19 Madrid, Spain
March 22 Birmingham, UK
March 25 Belfast, Northern Ireland
March 27 Dublin, Ireland
March 29 Manchester, UK
March 30 London, UK
May 27 & 28 Omaha, Nebraska
May 29 Des Moines, Iowa
June 2 & 3 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
June 4 Orlando, Florida
June 7 Columbus, Ohio
June 8 Milwaukee, Wisconsin
June 11 Detroit, Michigan
June 14 & 15 St. Paul, Minnesota
June 18 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
June 21 Buffalo, New York
June 22 Hartford, Connecticut
June 25 Foxborough, Massachusetts
June 30 Greensboro, North Carolina
July 1 Knoxville, Tennessee
July 2 Louisville, Kentucky
July 8 Charlotte, North Carolina
July 9 & 10 Atlanta, Georgia
July 14 Montreal, Quebec
July 15 & 16 Toronto, Ontario
July 19 & 20 New York, New York
July 28 Grand Rapids, Michigan
July 29 Indianapolis, Indiana
July 30 Cleveland, Ohio
August 2 & 3 Washington, DC
August 6 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
August 9 & 10 Chicago, Illinois
August 13 Lexington, Kentucky
August 14 St. Louis, Missouri
August 18 & 19 Edmonton, Alberta
August 23 & 24 Los Angeles, California
September 1 & 2 San Jose, California
September 3 Sacramento, California
September 6 Portland, Oregon
September 7 Seattle, Washington
September 10 & 11 Vancouver, British Columbia
September 16 & 17 Nashville, Tennessee
September 21 Tulsa, Oklahoma
September 24 Kansas City, Missouri
September 27 Denver, Colorado
September 28 Salt Lake City, Utah
October 4 Little Rock, Arkansas
October 5 New Orleans, Louisiana
October 8
