Taylor Swifts sets tour dates for 2011 ‘Speak Now’ tour

Taylor Swift will take to the road to support her blockbuster third album, “Speak Now,” starting Feb. 9 in Singapore.

The “Speak Now World Tour” will play in 19 countries covering four continents over the course of 87 shows. Swift”s manifest destiny is spreading: her last tour, 2009/2010″s “Fearless” outing, spanned only five countries.

She”s also headlining a number of stadiums, including returning to Foxborough, Mass.”s Gillette Stadium, the closing date for the “Fearless” tour. (For those keeping count, her stadium tour is the third we already know about in 2011: she joins Kenny Chesney and U2. Plus, the rumored Rolling Stones outing will likely be a stadium tour).

The North American portion starts May 27 in Omaha, Neb., and is sponsored by Covergirl. Tickets start at $25. The tour promoter is The Messina Group. No word on when tickets go on sale.

DATE CITY

February 9 Singapore

February 11 Seoul, South Korea

February 13 Osaka, Japan

February 16 & 17 Tokyo, Japan

February 19 Manila, Philippines

February 21 Hong Kong

March 6 Brussels, Belgium

March 7 Rotterdam, Holland

March 9 Oslo, Norway

March 12 Oberhausen, Germany

March 15 Milan, Italy

March 17 Paris, France

March 19 Madrid, Spain

March 22 Birmingham, UK

March 25 Belfast, Northern Ireland

March 27 Dublin, Ireland

March 29 Manchester, UK

March 30 London, UK

May 27 & 28 Omaha, Nebraska

May 29 Des Moines, Iowa

June 2 & 3 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

June 4 Orlando, Florida

June 7 Columbus, Ohio

June 8 Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 11 Detroit, Michigan

June 14 & 15 St. Paul, Minnesota

June 18 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 21 Buffalo, New York

June 22 Hartford, Connecticut

June 25 Foxborough, Massachusetts

June 30 Greensboro, North Carolina

July 1 Knoxville, Tennessee

July 2 Louisville, Kentucky

July 8 Charlotte, North Carolina

July 9 & 10 Atlanta, Georgia

July 14 Montreal, Quebec

July 15 & 16 Toronto, Ontario

July 19 & 20 New York, New York

July 28 Grand Rapids, Michigan

July 29 Indianapolis, Indiana

July 30 Cleveland, Ohio

August 2 & 3 Washington, DC

August 6 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 9 & 10 Chicago, Illinois

August 13 Lexington, Kentucky

August 14 St. Louis, Missouri

August 18 & 19 Edmonton, Alberta

August 23 & 24 Los Angeles, California

September 1 & 2 San Jose, California

September 3 Sacramento, California

September 6 Portland, Oregon

September 7 Seattle, Washington

September 10 & 11 Vancouver, British Columbia

September 16 & 17 Nashville, Tennessee

September 21 Tulsa, Oklahoma

September 24 Kansas City, Missouri

September 27 Denver, Colorado

September 28 Salt Lake City, Utah

October 4 Little Rock, Arkansas

October 5 New Orleans, Louisiana

October 8