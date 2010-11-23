Taylor Swifts sets tour dates for 2011 ‘Speak Now’ tour

#U2 #Taylor Swift
11.23.10 8 years ago

Taylor Swift will take to the road to support her blockbuster third album, “Speak Now,”  starting Feb. 9 in Singapore.

The “Speak Now World Tour” will play in 19 countries covering four continents over the course of 87 shows. Swift”s manifest destiny is spreading: her last tour, 2009/2010″s “Fearless” outing, spanned only five countries.

She”s also headlining a number of stadiums, including returning to Foxborough, Mass.”s Gillette Stadium, the closing date for the “Fearless” tour. (For those keeping count, her stadium tour is the third we already know about in 2011: she joins Kenny Chesney and U2. Plus, the rumored Rolling Stones outing will likely be a stadium tour).

The North American portion starts May 27 in Omaha, Neb., and is sponsored by Covergirl. Tickets start at $25. The tour promoter is The Messina Group. No word on when tickets go on sale.

DATE                                   CITY
February 9                              Singapore
February 11                             Seoul, South Korea
February 13                             Osaka, Japan
February 16 & 17                        Tokyo, Japan
February 19                             Manila, Philippines
February 21                             Hong Kong
March 6                         Brussels, Belgium
March 7                         Rotterdam, Holland
March 9                         Oslo, Norway
March 12                                Oberhausen, Germany
March 15                                Milan, Italy
March 17                                Paris, France
March 19                                Madrid, Spain
March 22                                Birmingham, UK
March 25                                Belfast, Northern Ireland
March 27                                Dublin, Ireland
March 29                                Manchester, UK
March 30                                London, UK
May 27 & 28                             Omaha, Nebraska
May 29                                  Des Moines, Iowa
June 2 & 3                              Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
June 4                                  Orlando, Florida
June 7                                  Columbus, Ohio
June 8                                  Milwaukee, Wisconsin
June 11                                 Detroit, Michigan
June 14 & 15                            St. Paul, Minnesota
June 18                                 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
June 21                                 Buffalo, New York
June 22                                 Hartford, Connecticut
June 25                                 Foxborough, Massachusetts
June 30                                 Greensboro, North Carolina
July 1                                  Knoxville, Tennessee
July 2                                  Louisville, Kentucky
July 8                                  Charlotte, North Carolina
July 9 & 10                             Atlanta, Georgia
July 14                                 Montreal, Quebec
July 15 & 16                            Toronto, Ontario
July 19 & 20                            New York, New York
July 28                                 Grand Rapids, Michigan
July 29                                 Indianapolis, Indiana
July 30                                 Cleveland, Ohio
August 2 & 3                            Washington, DC
August 6                                Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
August 9 & 10                           Chicago, Illinois
August 13                               Lexington, Kentucky
August 14                               St. Louis, Missouri
August 18 & 19                          Edmonton, Alberta
August 23 & 24                          Los Angeles, California
September 1 & 2                         San Jose, California
September 3                             Sacramento, California
September 6                             Portland, Oregon
September 7                             Seattle, Washington
September 10 & 11                       Vancouver, British Columbia
September 16 & 17                       Nashville, Tennessee
September 21                            Tulsa, Oklahoma
September 24                            Kansas City, Missouri
September 27                            Denver, Colorado
September 28                            Salt Lake City, Utah
October 4                               Little Rock, Arkansas
October 5                               New Orleans, Louisiana
October 8                        

Around The Web

TOPICS#U2#Taylor Swift
TAGSKENNY CHESNEYSpeak NowTAYLOR SWIFTtourU2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP