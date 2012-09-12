Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” gets back with the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week as the Taylor Swift tune returns to No. 1.

“Never” and Flo Rida”s “Whistle” have been trading places for the pole position for the past few weeks. After “Whistle” returned to the summit last week, it falls to No. 3, as Maroon 5″s “One More Night” rises 3-2.

Swift”s song spends its third week at No. 1, making it the longest run atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a country song since Kenny Rogers” “Lady,” written be Lionel Richie, held the top spot for six weeks in 1980, according to Billboard.

“Never” continues to gain in airplay, while also remaining at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart. But that”s not Swift”s only chart triumph: “Ronan,” the charity single she debuted on Sept. 7″s “Stand Up For Cancer” televised benefit, enters the Hot 100 at No. 16. It is bolstered largely by digital sales: the song stands at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart with sales of 211,000.

Returning to the Top 10, fun.”s “Some Nights” and Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” switch places, as Goulding rises 5-4.

Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” soars back into the Top 10, perhaps bolstered by her MTV Video Music Awards, lifting 11-6. Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean leaps 9-7. Neon Trees” “Everybody Talks” slips 6-8 and Carly Rae Jepsen and Owl City”s “Good Time” inches down 8-9.

The only new entry into the Top 10 is Alex Clare”s “Too Close,” which marks the singer”s first Top 10 hit. In addition to the former Alternative Songs chart topper”s use in a Bing commercial, “So You Think You Can Dance” played the song last week.