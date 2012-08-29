Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ stays atop the Billboard Hot 100

08.29.12 6 years ago

Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the song gains in airplay, but drops in sales.

Following a record-setting digital download week with 623,000 copies sold, sales of  “Never” drop to 307,000, according to Billboard, but that monster sum is still enough to keep the tune at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart as well.

Interestingly, the song, which does not have a hint of country in it, drops 13-19 on Billboard Country Songs chart, while gaining on both the ADult Pop Songs (21-18) and Pop Songs (18-16) charts.  In a move clearly designed to court country fans (and her original fan base), who may be feeling  little left out on this one, Swift will debut the video for “Never” on CMT on Thursday.

The next two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 remain the same, with Flo Rida”s “Whistle” at No. 2 and Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” at No. 3.

Maroon 5 sees “One More Night,” the second single from “Overexposed,” leap 9-4, while Fun.s” “Some Nights” rises 6-5.

Carly Rae Jepsen continues to be the girl of summer as “Call Me Maybe” remains ensconced in the Top 10 at No. 6, while her duet with Owl City, “Good Time,” bursts into the Top 10 at No. 9.

Rounding out the top 10, Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” drops 5-7, Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa slips 7-8, and Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean slides 8-10.

