TBS canceled CeeLo Green”s TBS reality show before his Twitter rape comments controversy

A petition was started to pressure TBS into canceling “The Good Life” in the wake of CeeLo's controversial tweets, but Variety reports that TBS quietly canceled the reality show after Season 1 was completed.

“Unauthorized Saved by the Bell” reels in a disappointing 1.6 million viewers

About 1.6 million watched the Labor Day airing, which is less than half of the viewership of Lifetime films like “Flowers in the Attic” and Lindsay Lohan”s “Liz & Dick.”

HBO sent Patton Oswalt a “True Detective” special edition DVD in a Louisiana evidence box

Is this the most disturbing DVD packaging ever? PLUS: Oswalt explains why he quit Twitter — and why he's back.

Click Read Full Post For More

“Utopia” contestant sent to the hospital

A 25-year-old female spent five hours away from the Fox reality show to be treated for dehydration at a local hospital.

“Breaking Bad” illegal downloads soar after Emmy wins

Piracy of the AMC series jumped 412% in the past week.

“Flight of the Conchords” stars may be headed back to HBO

According to Jemaine Clement, HBO has “commissioned a new, four-episode comedy show,” though he wouldn”t reveal any other details.

Kanye West ranted on stage over Jay Pharoah mocking him at VMAs

“I called Jay Pharoah right after the MTV Awards. I said, ‘I appreciate your show, but let me tell you about my story,” the performer said on stage in Philly. “Let me tell you about what I went through to get to that position …””

NBC orders “The Dangerous Book For Boys” from producer Bryan Cranston

The comedy project revolves around three teenage boys who are given a guide to living from their dad after he passes away.

Tyne Daly to guest on “Modern Family”

She”ll play Lily”s “stern, old-school teacher.”

“All My Children” vet Billy Miller lands on “General Hospital”

The three-time Daytime Emmy winner will take over the role of Jason Morgan.

“Scandal” unveils its Season 4 poster

“No looking back.”

Watch the promo for Ryan Seacrest”s clothing collection

Seacrest”s Distinction line will be available this fall at Macy”s.

“The Tick” creator: Yes, a reboot “is being pursued with vigor”

Ben Edlund, creator of the Fox comedy, confirmed the possibility of Amazon reboot, tweeting: “Yes for now suffice it to say the dream of a new live-action Tick is being pursued with vigor #bringbackTheTick.”

“The Goldbergs” books Paul Sorvino and Rob Huebel

Sorvino will play Jeff Garlin”s father, “Pop-Pop,” while Huebel will take on the role of a smooth-talking talent scout named John Calabasas.