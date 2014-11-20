TBS cancels “Sullivan & Son” after 3 seasons

The Vince Vaughn-produced family bar comedy starring Steve Byrne was one of two TBS comedies, along with “Men at Work,” to take hold on TBS. “Sullivan & Son” is the latest TBS and TNT series to be canceled as both networks look to revamp their lineup.

Cindy Crawford is coming to “Cougar Town”

The supermodel will be playing hself on the TBS sitcom.

“Last Comic Standing” winner Iliza Shlesinger to star in ABC comedy pilot “Forever 31”

Shlesinger, the first female winner of “Last Comic” in 2008, will play a version of herself as a 31-year-old comic.

TCM to sets a 3-movie tribute to Mike Nichols

On Dec. 6, Turner Classic Movies will show “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” followed by “The Graduate” and “Carnal Knowledge.”