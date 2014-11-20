TBS cancels ‘Sullivan & Son’ after 3 seasons

11.20.14 4 years ago

TBS cancels “Sullivan & Son” after 3 seasons
The Vince Vaughn-produced family bar comedy starring Steve Byrne was one of two TBS comedies, along with “Men at Work,” to take hold on TBS. “Sullivan & Son” is the latest TBS and TNT series to be canceled as both networks look to revamp their lineup.

SULLIVAN & SON

