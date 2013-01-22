TBS divorces struggling freshman comedy ‘Wedding Band’

01.22.13 6 years ago 7 Comments

After just a few months of being together, TBS has decided to call off the “Wedding.”

“Wedding Band,” the new comedy starring Brian Austin Green and Harold Perrineau as wannabe rockstars whose weekend job finds them performing at family functions, has been cancelled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Band” debuted on TBS in November in the difficult 10 p.m. Saturday slot, where even such noted guest stars as Megan Fox, Donald Faison and Ken Marino did little to boost the show’s ratings.

Its debut earned 1.85 million total viewers and 1.1 million in adults 18-49, with just 613,000 in 18-34.

Over its 10 episode run, the series averaged 850,000 total viewers in the 18-49 demo. 

“Wedding Band” also starred Derek Miller, Peter Cambor and Jenny Wade and was produced by FremantleMedia and Tollin Productions. 

 

