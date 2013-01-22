TBS divorces struggling freshman comedy ‘Wedding Band’

After just a few months of being together, TBS has decided to call off the “Wedding.”
“Wedding Band,” the new comedy starring Brian Austin Green and Harold Perrineau as wannabe rockstars whose weekend job finds them performing at family functions, has been cancelled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Band” debuted on TBS in November in the difficult 10 p.m. Saturday slot, where even such noted guest stars as Megan Fox, Donald Faison and Ken Marino did little to boost the show’s ratings.
Its debut earned 1.85 million total viewers and 1.1 million in adults 18-49, with just 613,000 in 18-34.
Over its 10 episode run, the series averaged 850,000 total viewers in the 18-49 demo.
“Wedding Band” also starred Derek Miller, Peter Cambor and Jenny Wade and was produced by FremantleMedia and Tollin Productions.
Ahh, I was one of the few that actually enjoyed the show. It was a pleasant, easy show to watch. Disappointed.
I agree. This show has been a ton of fun with great writing. Green is an underrated comedic actor.
I don’t see how they could have expected much more than that with that time slot.
Sad. I actually really enjoyed the show – the guys had a nice laid back chemistry and it was an easy to watch fun show. Jenny Wade can’t catch a break!
Very easy show to watch. Just a fun, palate cleanser to watch. The Notorious B.A.G. was a pleasure to watch. The writing wasn’t great, but like I said, just a fun show to turn off the brain and enjoy
A 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night without much publicity before hand, since there was only one episode left to air before I even knew this great show existed, and it gets cancelled. Seems unfair to let something so good go away without really giving it a chance. I’m very sad.