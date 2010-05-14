TBS pledges ‘Glory Daze’

The five networks aren’t the only ones ordering new shows with upfronts approaching. TBS is also getting in on the action, picking up the hour-long college comedy “Glory Daze.”

Created by Walt Becker (“Wild Hogs”) and Michael LeSieur (“You, Me and Dupree”), “Glory Daze” focuses on a group of friends navigating college life, pledging a fraternity and approaching the challenges of planning for their futures. Or, as ABC Family likes to call it, “Greek.”

“Glory Daze” is actually set in the ’80s in Wisconsin, meaning that it isn’t “Greek” at all. It’s “Greek” meets the waning years of “The ’70s Show.” Either way, the series is unrelated to the 1995 movie of the same title featuring a young, strangely goateed Ben Affleck.

TBS’ version of “Glory Daze” stars Kelly Blatz, Callard Harris, Matt Bush, Drew Seeley, Hartley Sawyer, Julianna Guill and Tim Meadows.

“‘Glory Daze’ is a sharply written, laugh-out-loud comedy with a talented ensemble cast, including comic veteran Tim Meadows,” says Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming, for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies, in a statement. “The time is right for this feel-good, funny and fresh take on college life in the ’80s.”

TBS has ordered eight episodes of “Glory Daze” to premiere in late 2010.