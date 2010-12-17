TBS puts ‘The Wedding Band’ around Brian Austin Green, Harold Perrineau

TBS has landed Brian Austin Green and Harold Perrineau to topline the hour-long comedy pilot “The Wedding Band.”

Written by Josh Lobis and Darin Moiselle (“South Park”), “The Wedding Band” focuses on a group of friends who escape from life’s tensions by performing in a wedding band. [Actually, the TBS description of the show says that the band also plays birthday parties and bar mitzvahs, making the title instantly incorrect.]

The pilot comes to TBS from FremantleMedia and will be executive produced by Tollin Productions. Bryan Gordon (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) will direct.

Although Green will probably always be best known as David Silver from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” he has given his career a healthy reboot with tougher roles on “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Smallville” and “Desperate Housewives.”

For his part, Perrineau will always be known as Michael from “Lost,” but fans of “The Unusuals,” “Oz” or “Smoke” have different images of him.

The “Wedding Band” pilot also stars Peter Cambor (“Notes from the Underbelly”) and Derek Miller (“Scrubs”).

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js