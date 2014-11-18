TBS renews “American Dad”

The animated comedy will return for a 12th season, its 2nd on cable.

HBO is developing “Cortes” drama with Martin Scorsese and Benicio Del Toro

Del Toro could end up starring as Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés, who brought down the Aztec empire.

“Almost Human” alum Michael Ealy is “The Following”s” new big bad

In Season 3, Ealy will play “a brilliant, chameleon-like killer who will push Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon) to the brink.”

Funny or Die launches “The Walking Fred,” a recap webseries for “The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” is hosted by a zombie played by Luke Barnett.

How the American version of “Luther” can avoid becoming “Gracepoint”

The remake of the Idris Elba detective series has the potential of becoming as good as the American verison of “The Office.” PLUS: Stop remaking British TV shows!

Oxygen emphasizing multicultural shows with “The Misty Copeland Project,” “Survival of The Clickiest” and “Teaching English”

Reality comedy “Straight Up with a Twist” is also expected to join Oxygen”s lineup.

“American Experience” looks at Soviet premier Nikita S. Khrushchev”s “Cold War Roadshow”

Airing tonight, “Cold War Roadshow” tells of Khrushchev”s 1959 tour of America, which included California, the Midwest and New York.

Callie Thorne headed to “NCIS: New Orleans”

The “Necessary Roughness” alum will play a mob boss daughter.

“House” turns 10

The Hugh Laurie hospital drama premiered 10 years ago this week.

Stuart Townsend joins “Elementary”

He”ll play Lucy Liu”s new boss in a multi-episode arc.

Comedy Central to celebrate Thanksgiving with an “All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special”

The Thanksgiving night special will feature stars of many Comedy Central shows, plus Larry Wilmore.

Bill Hadar welcomes daughter Hayley Hader

Hader and his wife Maggie Carey welcomed their third daughter, two of whom have names that begin with “H.”