TBS renews ‘Sullivan & Son,’ ‘Men at Work,’ and ‘Deal With It’

TBS has renewed a trio of shows.

Sitcoms “Sullivan & Son” and “Men at Work” have each received third season orders, while “Deal With It” will return for a second.

“Sullivan,” starring Steve Byrne, airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will wrap up its second season on August 22. The show, executive produced by Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley (“Iron Man”) and showrunner Rob Long (“Cheers”), will return with 13 new episodes in the summer of 2014.

“Work” will return with a third season consisting of ten new episodes sometime in early next year. The hit workplace comedy stars Danny Masterson, Michael Cassidy, Adam Busch, Meredith Hagner and James Lesure, and is exec produced by Breckin Meyer (“Franklin & Bash”), Jamie Tarses (“Happy Endings”) and Julia Franz (“Scrubs”).

Lastly, TBS has given the greenlight for a second season of “Deal With It ,” from Howie Mandel”s Alevy Productions and Roy Bank”s Banca Studio. Hosted by Theo Von (“Primetime in No Time”), “Deal With It” is based on the hit British show and will return in 2014 with ten episodes.

“‘Sullivan & Son’ and ‘Men At Work’ have really caught on with TBS”s core viewers, and ‘Deal With It’ has burst out of the gate as one of the summer”s most popular new cable series,” said TBS head of programming Michael Wright. “We are very excited to be expanding our relationship with the producers, cast members and production teams on these three series.”