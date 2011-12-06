Team ‘Margaret’ makes headway

I won’t lie to you, there are many nice things about being a film critic: the free advance screenings, the year-end screeners, the trips to festivals, the freedom to spend some mornings drinking tea in your pajamas while you duck out of seeing “New Year’s Eve.” But along with the money, an overriding sense of usefulness isn’t one of them. Some hands heal the sick, some hands build bridges and some hands warn people off spending money on seeing “W.E.” They’re all services, true, but the world wouldn’t exactly spin off its axis if the last group of hands remained idle.
The discussion about what purpose critics serve in an age when social media and the blogosphere increasingly blur the lines of “qualified” opinion — some of the most engaging film writers I currently read don’t practice professionally — while the notion of films being “critic-proof” dates back much, much further. Even before I became one myself, I found critics less useful for helping me decide what films to see than for feeding my post-viewing thoughts. I’m always delighted when someone tells me one of my reviews encouraged them to see a film, but somewhat surprised as well. There are enough critically adored films that approximately no one goes to see to support the idea that most critics have little audience to speak of.
Or perhaps they do. Last week, I saw and wrote about Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret,” the tortuously delayed indie, shot in 2005, that I immediately identified as one of my favorite films of the year. Discussing it with an equally enthusiastic colleague afterwards, we both preemptively mourned the fact that no one was going to see the thorny moral drama, which was buried by upon its U.S. release by Fox Searchlight (unluckily for “Margaret,” an outfit well-stocked with critically beloved indies this year) in September. With the film set to open on a single screen in London — and one of the West End’s pokiest, at that — there was little reason to suspect it wouldn’t die an equally swift death in the UK.
But then a funny thing happened. Just as a small pocket of London critics attempted to spread the word about the film on Twitter, American critic Jaime Christley, troubled by the lack of any awards push for the film from Searchlight, formed an online petition imploring the company to boost its profile with screenings and/or screeners. (The goal was less to reach Academy types than fellow critics, many of whom hadn’t yet seen the film to consider for their own year-end honors and lists.) The timing was coincidental, but ideal: the #TeamMargaret hashtag took off on Twitter, TIME and the New Yorker, among other outlets, reported on the phenomenon and the original petition amassed the signatures of over 600 critics.
Which is all well and good, but on its own, suggests little more than a critical echo chamber with little real-world impact. Until, that is, “Margaret” began its humble single-screen run in London — and the effect of the critics’ efforts came into focus. Fuelled by spectacular notices in the UK broadsheets, including five-star reviews in both The Telegraph and The Guardian, the film grossed nearly $7,200 in its opening weekend — which, as The Guardian’s box-office expert Charles Gant reports, makes for comfortably the highest screen average of any film in the country. A friend reports that this afternoon’s matinee showing was still half-full: pretty impressive for a downbeat 150-minute film centered on themes of guilt and litigation.
That isn’t even the best news. It was confirmed yesterday that, from this coming Friday, “Margaret” will expand to at least seven screens in the capital — a stunning turnaround for a film that seemed destined to vanish from theaters after seven days. Meanwhile, extra screenings for London critics voting in year-end awards have been offered: with such gestures also being made in the US (indeed, it’s screening for L.A. press today), Christley’s petition is having precisely its desired effect.
Of course, any year-end awards attention for “Margaret” remains in the pigs-might-fly realm of possibility, but that’s hardly the point. The more important reward is that a film which scarcely anyone had seen, much less thought to talk about, is now not just the subject of active critical conversation, but a word-of-mouth success story among paying arthouse patrons on one side of the ocean. And for once, critics can actually claim some credit for lighting the fire.
In the past week, I’ve had a number of messages from readers and followers thanking me for drawing their attention to the film, with those in a position to do so stating their intention to see it: a bigger direct response than I’ve had for any of the more popular films I’ve reviewed over the past couple of years. And whatever number of people I’ve inadvertently managed to talk into buying a ticket must be a drop in the ocean compared to the crowds prompted by vastly more widely-read British critics like Peter Bradshaw or Tim Robey.
Hearteningly, this success comes only a month after another of my scrappy 2011 pets, Andrew Haigh’s “Weekend,” similarly managed to increase its UK screen count and build solid arthouse numbers after a united front of critics boosted its profile far beyond what might have been expected. (One cinema chain that initially decided against programming the film, believing it a less promising commercial bet than Miranda July’s “The Future,” changed its mind after seeing the early numbers.) I’m not being so self-righteous or deluded as to suggest that critics are important, but it’s nice to see they can help more than just the occasional loyal movie fan.
Now if they could only re-release it in the U.S for those of us in the public that missed it.
If it makes you feel any better Guy my job gives me absolutely no sense of usefulness. I get no screeners, no free mornings and I have to pay for every movie I see.
Me too :( Boo us regular folks!
Laura I always see you posting that you’ve seen stuff in advance (like Young Adult). How do you get into those screenings? Do you live in LA or NY?
I technically live in North Carolina but I was doing a fellowship in NY so I was there for a few months. There are very few early screenings of films in NC but I’ve managed to catch a few in Raleigh.
I should amend that– *there are very few early screenings that I am invited to/know of in NC :/
I feel like I should really see everything since I live in NY but it’s tough when Margaret only plays for one week and when Tyrannosaur is only shown in one theater at 11am or midnight.
Wow, what a great achievement for the film!
I was initially going to give this a miss because of the mixed response on RT and Metacritic, but after hearing so many critics and your own endorsement Guy, I’ll definitely want to check it out!
Any chance of a petition to get it released in New Zealand?
I absolutely think that the support of some high brow critics is significant. Peter Bradshaw putting Margaret at No. 2 on his 2011 Top 10 is significant.
If the film is as amazing as its passionate supporters claim, I hope some of the influential US critics will address it in their year ending columns.
I saw Margaret when it popped up in theaters for one week in the U.S. the first time. So glad people are continuing to get behind this messy, vibrant, wonderful movie.
awesome job Guy! it’s so great to see words turn into actions! just like Jeff Wells and his supporting of Tyrannsour (which I know you also are fond of) I think you guys don’t give yourself enough credit and realize how much of an impact you have/can have.
I saw Margaret during it’s very limited run here in the US and I had the opposite reaction. Maybe it’s the kind of film you need to see more than once to appreciate, but I walked out of the theater thinking “WTF?!!” and not in a good way.
While I’m sure multiple viewings will reap rewards for its fans, I wouldn’t say people who don’t like the film need to watch it again to ‘get it’. It’s jagged and messy and productively divisive: no shame in not grooving to its strangeness.
Yeah it’s great that some more critics are getting to see it for free in theaters but this whole thing is frustrating to me. People that had a chance to see it when it played in LA/NY and a few other cities for a short time did have a chance where as many people like myself not in LA/NY who have been waiting for 5 years to see this have to listen to them beg for new free screenings. I just wish it had had a VOD release and I’m really hoping it won’t be months before it gets a DVD release (though in all likelihood it will be). It’s not very fun to still be waiting to see such a movie I’ve been curious about for so long while people that had a chance didn’t take it.
I totally understand your frustration, and get that the critics’ petition sounds all rather self-oriented and insider-y. But the hope is that if it reaches critics, they can help boost its profile and in turn prompt the distributor to give it greater exposure. I agree VOD would have been an ideal route for a film like this.
I live in NY, had a chance and didn’t go and now I am complaining. However everything you said Dean is true, you have much more of a right to complain than me.
I agree and wasn’t being sarcastic when I said this is good news. I am actually glad it’s happening.
My biggest curiosity about the film is that it marks Oscar-nominee Jeannie Berlin’s (daughter of Elaine May) first film since she wrote and starred in 1990’s In Spirit, not including her appearance on the short-lived TV comedy Miss Match. Playing the role of Emily, does she have any substantial moments, or is it just a brief blink-and-you’ll-miss-he cameo?
She has a major role, and she is very good in the movie.
Yeah, it’s a very substantial role and she’s terrific. Nomination-worthy terrific.
I saw it in London, Panton street and it’s the first time in years that I’ve been to a matinee screening that was so full. What a great movie, far from perfect but who wants perfect? Its an epic, sprawling movie and is very ambitious and the more risks the movie took the more my heart lept. In an ideal world Anna Paquin would get more recognition for this, she’s great and I think the character is amazing. Annoying, volatile, not particularly likeable but you follow her regardless as she is mesmerising, up there with Sandrine Bonnaire’s performance/character in ‘To Our Romance’. And the supporting cast were also great. Can’t wait to see this again.