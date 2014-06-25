Tech N9ne’s ‘Fear’ music video hits hard

Tech N9ne has been at the rap game for 15 years, with more than a dozen proper studio sets to his name.

Time hasn't slowed him down, either: the rhymer introduced a couple of the best songs of his career with latest collection “Strangeulation,” one of which is “Fear,” a track about dying and the loss of his mother.

“Is there sound when the ground absorbs me?” Tech asks over the emotional loops, and with the video elements added to “Fear,” consider yourself hooked. The 5-minute clip starts with a message to his fans:

“On November 27th 2013 I recorded 'Fear,' one of the most emotional songs of my entire career. The Strange Music video team shot the video on April 7th, 2014, days before I left for my tour in the course of waiting for the release, my greatest fear happened on June 6th, 2014, and I lost my ange l- my mother. Maudie Sue Yates-Khalifah.

“It's important for my fans to know that this is the most personal music video of my career and I never could have imagined what it would mean to me today. This is the final version of 'Fear,' for my fans worldwide.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support.”

For many who have experienced the “toughest thing to swallow,” “when someone who raised you, they gonna forget you” due to disease (Yates-Khalifah suffered from Lupus), it's powerful stuff.

“Strangeulation” is out and features collaborations from the Strange Music roster and made it to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 when it dropped; “Fear” has guest Mackenzie O'Guin.