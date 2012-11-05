Tech Support Interview: Roger Deakins on ‘Skyfall,’ going digital and not looking back

For a producer of such lush and exquisite work, cinematographer Roger Deakins is often a man of select words. Thoughtful, yes, but never of a mind to over-think it.
Responsible for some of the most stunning images on film in our age — “Kundun,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” to barely scratch the surface — he shook the landscape of his field a bit two years ago when he went digital for Andrew Niccol’s “In Time.” And this year he’s back in the form with “Skyfall,” the first James Bond installment to eschew celluloid for the progression of digital filmmaking.
“Right now I don”t see a reason to go back and shoot film,” Deakins says. “And probably if I leave it much longer then I won”t have the opportunity, because it just won”t exist anyway.”
Indeed, Deakins’ switch came at a crucial crossroads in the industry. Kodak was on the way to being removed from the S&P 500 index (and facing imminent bankruptcy). Long-time champions of film, like Martin Scorsese, were reaching the end of their rope. An on-going debate on the benefits of celluloid vs. digital was erupting with marquee names in the world of film on both sides of the line.
For Deakins, though, as unexpected as the switch may have been from those on the outside looking in, it was an organic decision to adopt something that ultimately befits his work ethic.
“For me it”s not that much different,” he says. “I find that shooting digital seems to really work with the way I like to light. The learning curve was not that big, really. I mean obviously the processing side of it is slightly different. But once I start shooting I”m not really aware of the differences. And I felt I could play with things more in some of ‘Skyfall,’ because I could see with the optical viewfinder on set exactly what I was doing. It gave me more confidence to play, I think, than maybe if I was shooting film. It”s such a pressure on doing a big movie like that.”
And ultimately, he’s not overly romantic about the loss of film. He says if anything he’s a romanticist in the sense that it has its place in his own personal history, that he’s happy he had the opportunity to shoot something like “True Grit” on film. “But to say I couldn”t have done it digitally and would it have looked that much different,” he asks. “I don”t think so.”
He goes further, though. “I think digital is a better representation of reality than film,” he says. “That”s not to say I don”t love film. I love the look of film, but film isn”t quite as sensitive in terms of its color depth, the color contrast. You get more subtleties than you do with film.”
On a film like “Skyfall,” that would be of the utmost importance. Seven years ago Deakins stepped in as Sam Mendes’s new cinematographer of choice when legend Conrad L. Hall — who shot “American Beauty” and “Road to Perdition” for the director — passed away. It was a daunting task to come aboard “Jarhead” and Deakins says he was very nervous about it. But “Skyfall” actually ended up calling back a bit to that experience.
“It was interesting because on ‘Jarhead’ we basically shot everything handheld,” he says. “And I like to operate, so that was a great opportunity for me to go back to sort of documentary days in a way. ‘Revolutionary Road’ was different because it was quite controlled and a different sort of camera style. But I think we took a lot from ‘Jarhead’ for ‘Skyfall.’ A lot of the action we shot handheld and a lot of that later part, that last sequence on the moors, we used a lot of the techniques and basically shot a lot of that scene the same way as the oil fields in ‘Jarhead.'”
He says he doesn’t remember a single conversation he may have had with Mendes about the overall look of the film because it’s something that develops throughout production with this particular collaboration. They would talk about the script and certain scenes, how they wanted London to be gray and rainy to contrast not only with the riveting opening sequence in Turkey but also with a jaw-dropping neon-lit Shanghai-set sequence in the second act. But there was no bogging down in discussing a visual signature. Again, he’s not one to over-think it.
Nevertheless, regarding that Shanghai sequence — which was as much a feat of art direction as it was photography, as it was shot on a soundstage and not on location — it’s sure to be a visually identifying element for viewers of the film after the fact. “We wanted this kind of blitz of color,” Deakins says. “Originally they were talking about shooting in Shanghai on a real location. And in talking to Dennis Gassner about it I said, ‘Well, I kind of like the idea of these big advertisements lighting the whole scene.’ And then we talked about the set and said, ‘Well, what if it was all glass, and it was all about reflections?’ So that kind of evolved.”
And you can expect something from that sequence to pop up on our annual Top 10 Shots of the Year column later in the season, I assure you.
The opportunity to work on a Bond film didn’t really click for Deakins as a cultural honor or anything. He wasn’t even aware of the 50th anniversary hype until closer to release, in fact. But when it did hit home, it resonated a bit for him, because the themes of the film and its place in the canon seems to be more significant than ever.
“There was a premiere in London the other day and that was like, ‘Wow. Oh, I realize. I”m glad I didn”t think of that while we were shooting because the pressure would have been a little bit too much.’ You know the idea of going back to England, to Britain, with Sam, and neither of us have actually worked in Britain on a film together. That was a very big pull.”
“Skyfall” opens nationwide on November 8.
His nonchalance on the film v. digital debate pretty much mirrors my thoughts exactly. Chalk it up to the fact that I’m an uninformed ignoramus, but I honestly can’t tell the difference. It doesn’t seem to me like the choice of medium actually affects that art of composition all that much. I’m sure that it does in some way, but it certainly doesn’t ‘seem’ to.
It was sad to see him leave film, but the results of his work have been great thus far. Even though In Time disappointed, the look was fantastic.
That Shanghai scene was something to be seen and I’m glad I saw it in IMAX. While I didn’t care much about the movie, because to me the movie seemed to be a poor man’s The Dark Knight, the look of it was spectacular. Not a bad movie overall, it was just ok, a threshold which most action movies rarely hit.
Funny you mention The Dark Knight. It very much, to me anyway, seemed to be taking cues from that.
Any acclaimed serious blockbuster these days is said to be taking cues from the Nolan Batman films. One wonders how much genuine merit is there in these claims and how much Nolan fanboyism, though I am not attributing the later to either of you, just remarking on a general tendency found on the internet.
I agree with Red_Wine. I haven’t seen “Skyfall”, so I can’t comment on whatever similarities there may be between it and “The Dark Knight”. But I have noticed a tendency to compare anything deemed smart genre-fare or thinking man’s blockbuster is immediately compared to “The Dark Knight” and it often feels ike a stock comparison to make.
I’ve never made this accusation about a movie before. It felt familiar. It’s not a broad consideration. The tone, structure, beats, even the look to an extent, it felt familiar.
Did you get a chance to mention it to Deakins Kris? I would be interested to hear what people involved with the movie have to say about this comparison. Mendes was none too pleased later when this comparison was being brought up again and again and rebuffed it.
I too personally think that it’s not a very flattering comparison.
I happened upon a few articles like this a week or so ago. Straight from Mendes’s mouth:
[www.totalfilm.com]
I’ve spoken to a few other individuals who saw an early press screening in Vancouver, and they also said it felt like The Dark Knight. So while it’s true that the Nolan film gets brought up a fair amount when discussing other well-received blockbusters that are somewhat serious in tone, it seems more deliberate in the case of Skyfall.
Bond film in feels familiar shock – hold the front page!
And after that this happened.
[www.metro.co.uk]
“I would have made the movie the same way had I seen The Dark Knight or not”, said Mendes.
Apologies for linking to another blog, but a buddy of mine in Ireland wrote a nice little piece about TDK’s influence on Skyfall after seeing it and Bond’s influence on Nolan films (Batman & Inception anyway) [them0vieblog.com]
People always fail to note that Nolan took notes from Singer’s dark and realistic X-Men films (the first 2)…
Whist the Dark Knight influences are clear, I would say that Mendes and his team do a better job than Nolan in the staging and shooting of the action sequences
Kris- I don’t doubt that you were thoughtful in making the comparison between the two films, nor do I doubt that there is a genuine comparison to be made. I’ve just noticed a greater tendency to compare anything of the cerebral blockbuster mold to “The Dark Knight” where it feels like there are often stronger points of comparison.
Familiar as in familiar to TDK, Mark.
I don’t think it’s a bad thing, by the way. Mendes shouldn’t get defensive about it. It’s the organic direction of blockbuster filmmaking.
Speaking of The Dark Knight: I’ve read a couple of reviews already that have compared Bardem’s villain to Ledger’s Joker. I haven’t seen the film so I can’t comment, but to those who have seen it does that sound like a fair comparison?
“organic direction of blockbuster filmmaking”
If that’s the direction we are headed in, we are going to a very bad place indeed.
It’s fine. Could be a thousand times worse.
@chris138
I can seen why reviews would be comparing the Joker to Silva in Skyfall. Whist there are certain similarities, there are significant differences my view. I would say that where the Joker is more of a unhinged force of anarchy, terrifying in his unpredictability, Silva on the other hand is more reigned in but has a kind of deviant creepiness that you don’t get with the Joker. The character that comes to mind is Hannibal Lecter, but again only in certain aspects.
He seems a little too enthusiatic to abandon film, maybe? I imagine it’s a lot easier to work with but it’s almost as if he seems to pretend like digital is the same and better, all the same time (better color, more subtleties, etc).
And while it’s silly to debate a master like him, the statement that “digital is a better representation of reality than film” does seem inherently debatable, at least in the sense that this kind of realism may not always be desirable in the first place.
And for
And another thing. Not only can I tell a difference between digital vs film in most cases, the type of projection used also makes a huge difference.
For instance, those cheaper and older 2K digital projectors most movie theaters have nowadays really diminish the look of 35 millimiter films, especially as compared to the same films being shown using film projectors.
It’s a shame most moviegoers don’t even know how to pick between the two even when the do have a choice.
Getting into exhibition would have been smart. I didn’t even think about it.
SKYFALL looks spectacular but I’d like a public apology for IN TIME. I can’t believe I paid 14.50 to watch someone troubleshoot a camera before using it on a movie they actually cared about.
I’m pretty sure Deakins will get a nod for Skyfall. But after reading this, I’m all of a sudden thinking about another possible nod for Production Design. Between Shanghai, Turkey, crisp cool London, the new MI6, the Moors, this could be a real contender.
Stellar work. Couldn’t believe they didn’t shoot Shanghai on location.
I could, since at least one very recognisable central London office building is used for a major Shanghai set piece! But that’s just me. A minor irritation in what is, as you say, a smartly economical production.
Not to mention the island hideaway
Alas, I don’t see London every day. :) But I saw Los Angeles and New York all over The Dark Knight Rises!
In Time came out last year not two years ago.
But he started shooting it roughly two years ago and that’s when the digital talk was circling. Etc. Wasn’t referring to release date.
At any rate, I’ve got a ticket for Thursday afternoon in IMAX. Apparently the IMAX screenings are in a 1.90:1 ratio, all carefully composed by Deakins. If I like the film enough, I’ll see it again on the following Tuesday in the conventional 2.40:1 ratio.
Why would an artist want to LIMIT his choice of tools/ techniques is beyond me. This can’t be for real… Deakins MUST be getting money from a digital manufacturer to make such remarks. If you choose digital, that’s fine, but wouldn’t you rather have the choice than be forced