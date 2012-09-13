‘Ted 2’ and more ‘Bourne’ films being eyed at Universal

09.13.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

No matter how much you loved Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted,” we can guarantee you NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke loved it more.

With the film grossing nearly $400 million worldwide this summer, the corporate chairman is understandably eager for creator Seth MacFarlane to get cracking on a sequel to the comedy blockbuster, a point he made clear to analysts while speaking at today’s Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (phew!).

Vowing to keep promoting existing franchises, Burke elaborated by stating “we’d like to see a ‘Ted 2’ as soon as we can,” in addition to making it clear that audiences will “see future Bourne films” – though the latter claim seems a bit dubious considering that the last entry in the franchise, this summer’s “The Bourne Legacy,” grossed a relatively mild $180 million worldwide on a steep $125 million budget.

Burke also said he’d like to boost the studio’s animation output, stating his plans to “go from making one film every 18 months to making two a year” (perhaps to keep up with Dreamworks’ recently-announced release slate)? The next project set for release from the division is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster “Despicable Me,” which is slated for release next July.

Would you like to see a “Ted 2”? How about more “Bourne” movies? Sound off in the comments.

