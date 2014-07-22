Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis: Broadway Rock Stars?

07.22.14 4 years ago

When you think of born rock stars, the first two names that should come to mind are Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis. At least, that's what Funny Or Die would have you believe.

In this clip, Danson and Galifiankis take roles in a stage version of “Mistaken for Stranger,” the documentary about the band The National's frontman Matt Berninger and his younger brother Tom, who joined his crew. Danson and Galifianakis are both so right and yet so, so wrong.

Honest question: Has anyone had a better TV career than Ted Danson? Check out his credits. It is astounding. They just gave him “CSI” and we all said, “Of course, why not. You do your thing, Mr. Steenburgen.” 

