‘Teen Wolf’ will return for a 20-episode fifth season

“Teen Wolf” fans got a big surprise today at the San Diego Comic-Con.

At the show's panel, MTV that the series has been greenlit for a two-part, 20-episode fifth season.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the show appeared at San Diego. Cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan O”Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, and newcomers Shelley Hennig and Dylan Sprayberry were joined by Executive Producer Jeff Davis for the panel and Q & A session.

The fourth season debuted on June 23. No premiere date has yet been set for the fifth season.