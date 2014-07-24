‘Teen Wolf’ will return for a 20-episode fifth season

#SDCC #MTV
07.24.14 4 years ago

“Teen Wolf” fans got a big surprise today at the San Diego Comic-Con.

At the show's panel, MTV that the series has been greenlit for a two-part, 20-episode fifth season.  

This is the fifth consecutive year that the show appeared at San Diego. Cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan O”Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, and newcomers Shelley Hennig and Dylan Sprayberry were joined by Executive Producer Jeff Davis for the panel and Q & A session.

The fourth season debuted on June 23. No premiere date has yet been set for the fifth season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SDCC#MTV
TAGSCOMIC-CON 2014DYLAN O'BRIENHolland RodenMTVSDCCTEEN WOLFTYLER HOECHLINTyler Posey

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP