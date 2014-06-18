Shredder looks like Freddy Krueger on steroids in new ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ pic

(CBR) Jonathan Liebesman and Michael Bay's “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is fast approaching its August 8 release, and the TMNT Fansite Twitter has posted a very good look at William Fichtner's portrayal of Shredder. It's a far more bladed take on the Turtles' arch-nemesis, and it certainly looks like he dwarfs Master Splinter in the photo. Although fans also got a glimpse of Shredder in the recent black-and-white “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theatrical posters, this is the first time the character has been fully revealed in the context of the film.

Debuting August 8, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” stars Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, William Fichtner, Will Arnett, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Shalhoub and more.