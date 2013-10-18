Tell us what you thought of ‘All is Lost’

10.18.13

After bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in May and selectively navigating the early fall festival circuit, J.C. Chandor’s “Margin Call” follow-up “All is Lost” is finally floating into theaters this weekend. Here is Drew McQeeny’s A- review. It’s a brilliant film, which I wrote about in tandem with “Gravity” at Telluride. Reviews are stellar and it looks like it could figure into the Best Picture race in addition to a sure-bet Best Actor nomination for Robert Redford. At Telluride, Chandor told me of Redford, “Everyone has such a history with the guy that it’s really hard to get a role where he can kind of play a blank slate.” It’s true, but it’s a hurdle cleared by the actor’s work here. As it moves out into limited release, more of you will have a chance to see it. So when and if you get around to the film, please tell us what you thought in the comments section and feel free to vote in the poll below.

