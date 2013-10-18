Tell us what you thought of ‘All is Lost’

After bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in May and selectively navigating the early fall festival circuit, J.C. Chandor’s “Margin Call” follow-up “All is Lost” is finally floating into theaters this weekend. Here is Drew McQeeny’s A- review. It’s a brilliant film, which I wrote about in tandem with “Gravity” at Telluride. Reviews are stellar and it looks like it could figure into the Best Picture race in addition to a sure-bet Best Actor nomination for Robert Redford. At Telluride, Chandor told me of Redford, “Everyone has such a history with the guy that it’s really hard to get a role where he can kind of play a blank slate.” It’s true, but it’s a hurdle cleared by the actor’s work here. As it moves out into limited release, more of you will have a chance to see it. So when and if you get around to the film, please tell us what you thought in the comments section and feel free to vote in the poll below.
Liked it overall but had trouble with the silence of it even though I knew about that going in. Will give it another viewing eventually.
My expectations were negligible, I knew little about the film.
It quietly blew me away. I had a little trouble with the James Cameronesque schools of fish shots towards closure (The Deep throwbacks), but I mostly stayed engrossed. I sail, so I’m not sure how much that played into my fascination.
Thought music cues were masterfully minimL in usage too. Redford was in the groove.
One of my best for the year I suspect, and I generally inhabit art houses.
What I liked about its minimalist nature is that you could project your own feelings onto it (like we do with any kind of art). You could see it as an economic crisis metaphor, a literary old man and the sea adventure, a simple use your wits and survive tale or something more personal, relational or spiritual. Without giving dialogue to Redford to convey the theme (like Bullock in Gravity) you can read into it what you what. With its quiet tone and score, for me – it was more of a beautiful lament.
I think Redford has Best Actor in the bag. It’s an incredible year for actors and a fight to the finish for nominations but I think he has the right mix of Golden Boy / Veteran status, narrative and role to win out over all the others. I think he’s to Meryl Streep what Dern is to Glenn Close and they won’t cancel each other out. Hanks has been rewarded. Redford’s been a Golden boy longer than McConaughey and his more known status (though not always the case) will put him ahead of Ejiofor on Oscar night.
2 hours of my life I will never get back. Literally, the only thing I felt during the entire film was relief that it was finally over.