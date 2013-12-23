Tell us what you thought of ‘American Hustle’

12.23.13 5 years ago 33 Comments

I like “American Hustle” and don’t have much to add past what I said in the first SAG screening report. A NYFCC Best Film prize feels excessive, but it’s a crowd-pleaser. And it could do as well with the Academy, but I’ll get into that in Monday’s Oscar column. The SAG ensemble nomination has some pretty stellar performances across the board and it seems the kind of thing where everyone will have their favorites (mine are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence). But I’ll be interested to hear how it lands with the readership, so whenever you get around to the film, do let us know your feelings in the comments section below and feel free to vote in our poll.

