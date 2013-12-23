Tell us what you thought of ‘American Hustle’

I like “American Hustle” and don’t have much to add past what I said in the first SAG screening report. A NYFCC Best Film prize feels excessive, but it’s a crowd-pleaser. And it could do as well with the Academy, but I’ll get into that in Monday’s Oscar column. The SAG ensemble nomination has some pretty stellar performances across the board and it seems the kind of thing where everyone will have their favorites (mine are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence). But I’ll be interested to hear how it lands with the readership, so whenever you get around to the film, do let us know your feelings in the comments section below and feel free to vote in our poll.
It was a mess. I was never a fan of David O’ Russell’s films, but this one is the most overrated one yet (yes even more than last year’s SLP).
I think best in show goes to Bradley Cooper (Christian Bale in close second). Do not see the fuss about Jennifer Lawrence, but the Supporting Actress category is rather thin this year, so she’s lucky.
Agree with you re: Lawrence. Do not understand how she is getting raves (and I am a huge JLaw fan). Her accent is terrible and she was doing very little acting in some of the scenes… I honestly felt like I was watching her playing dress up but with the same speaking voice and demeanor that she holds in press junkets. The woman who plays Jeremy Renner’s wife is great – her accent is spot on. And Amy Adams and Christian Bale are definitely best in show for me. My theater seemed to love Adams (especially the men lol). She was truly a revelation in this film. I can’t spot thinking about how great her chemistry was with both Bale and Cooper. The scene towards the end (NOT A SPOILER) where she’s in the car with Irving and is nursing his head wound… it’s so adorable… they are just laying low in their seats and he tells her that he loves her. Loved it. I don’t get why some of the HitFix staff is down on this film but I found it great. Better than SLP and on par with The Fighter. I hope Adams knocks one of the oldies out of the top 5 and gets a Best Actress nomination. Well deserved, IMO.
I went to the LA Academy screening and it was definitely well-received, full house. Lawrence got applause for her money scene in the bathroom with Adams, and all the other players got a good ovation. I, personally, enjoyed it as well, I thought it was a bit slow to begin but once it got past the flashback sequence the 2 hours zipped by.
Somehow this thing comes together, but it feels clumsily edited at times. As good as Bale is, he often sounds like he’s practicing his lines in front of a mirror. Adams is good, but sometimes her character seems undercooked. Cooper is wonderfully manic, but he does seem over the top for someone in his position. Lawrence, although perhaps slightly young for the part, is a breath of fresh air in her scenes. Overall it’s a curious choice for NYFCC’s best picture. Nice to know that McQueen’s film was a very close second.
I was incredibly disappointed. Had a really odd rhythm to it and never felt like it was firing on all cylinders. The middle section, once the ball gets rolling with Renner and Lawrence injects some energy, but overall it just felt flat. Best in show definitely goes to Lawrence and Bale.
American Hustle is wonderful, I loved it. Jennifer Lawrence is the MVP of the film for me…the woman has fantastic comedic chops. My favorite scene would have to be the showdown scene between Lawrence and Adams in the bthroom…fucking amazing work from both actresses, Lawrence especially (that withering stare she gives Adams, the kiss on the mouth!. Amazing.
Think O. Russell chopped some scenes to quick, probably should have let them play out. Cooper’s acting chops are a bit dubious. Lawrence and Bale were the definite reasons why I’ll give this film two thumbs up.
I liked it, but I’m also totally baffled that anybody could think this is the best movie of the year. Cooper and Bale were my MVP’s. J Law had some good scenes, though I’m just as mystified about the hype for her performance as I am for the hype around the movie as a whole.
I for one do not understand the Goodfellas comp. Superficially it shares certain elements (voiceover, period music), but it’s not really a rise and fall story. I also thought it lacked forward momentum for the first hour – it was weirdly paced and kind of meandering, two things you could never say about Goodfellas. Maybe that’s O’Russell’s version of a Scorsese picture, I don’t know. After all the O’Russell doing Scorsese talk, I expected something with more energy.
Despite my reservations, I did enjoy myself. It seems like the kind of movie I could jump into at any point on cable if it was on, mainly for the performances.
Three Kings is still by far and away his best movie.
I liked it quite a bit. I’ll agree with some commenters here that it did seem to take a bit to get going, but once it did, it hummed along nicely. I thought all the performances were excellent (I especially got a kick out of Louis CK), and you couldn’t really predict how things would resolve themselves.
It’s kind of amazing what’s happening in Jennifer Lawrence’s career right now and I don’t know that there’s even someone to compare her to at this point. Roles in two major franchise films, an Oscar, another nomination, and with American Hustle she could easily add to the Oscar tally.
I think my favorite performance in this film actually came from Amy Adams. Her character had the most layers of the five leads, and I just have to assume the fact you couldn’t always tell which layer you were seeing was very intentional.
Liked it. Liked the performances. Liked the 70s details/vibe. But its not as fun as I hoped it would be and really the whole ABSCAM plot felt undernuorished, unengaging, and secondary to the characterizations.
Best in show for me was Bale.
Worst Cooper. I think he had some great scenes, but I saw/felt him “acting” too many times.
I actually thought Amy Adams was great, but wasnt given enough to do; particularly to warrant a Best Actress nom, for me.
Lawrence. What can u say. Shes having quite the year on and off the screen. I thought her opening scene felt very false. But then she impressed from there on out.
Fun, but not fun enough. Needlessly chatty. Very good performances. I just dont see how its getting so many A or 4 star ratings from the pro critics. Its almost bozo enough, for me, to wonder if theres some sort of O.Russell/critic failproof thing going on now.
Anyone else think this film had a weird pro-Mafia, pro-corrupt politicians message at the end? I mean, at the end, we’re supposed to be cheering because Christian Bale duped Bradley Cooper and allowed the Mob to get off scot free? Um…strange.
I also found that … Strange. Dont know how to feel about it, either, haha.
At a certain point, it seems we’re also supposed to feel sympathy towards Bale and Adams’ thwarted love, even as she advocates taking Rosalyn/Lawrence’s adopted child and running. I guess we were supposed to go along with it because she’s “crazy”? I didn’t see much evidence for that.
I thought it was shockingly boring. I believe that Russell has said that he cares about characters, not plot, but I found none of these characters to be interesting, engaging, or believable besides Renner’s Carmine Polito (Renner is easily my MVP). And since Russell didn’t care about the plot, it fails as a “caper” film since there’s no sense of stakes, momentum, or suspense.
I agree with everything you said. The only time I felt any real sense of possible danger was in the scene where (SPOILER) Bale, Cooper and Renner meet with De Niro and he asks Michael Pena’s sheik character to speak in Arabic. (END SPOILER) Otherwise, pretty flat.
I don’t like it and I don’t understand the buzz.
I thought all of the performances were very good, even from actors I’m not always that excited by. It has a great ensemble even in smaller roles. I laughed some. I ultimately didn’t care that much about anything that was happening, and I still don’t really understand why all of the incredibly talented people involved in the production of this wanted to make it. I can understand Annapurna wanting to have a relationship with Russell, but this feels like an example where it proves some of its critics correct by giving a bunch of money to an auteur to make a half formed idea.
Really enjoyed it, as I’ve stated in other comments. My issues with the film: Sometimes it’s just too self-consciously “cinematic” and relies too much on the music supervisor (and some of the song choices, ehile iconic, are anachronistic); and Russell’s signature dialogue style is often the killer of subtext, i.e., less really is more (and not so on the nose).
MVPs: Bale, Adams
Russell Ranking:
1. Flirting with Disaster
2. The Fighter
3. American Hustle
4. Three Kings
5. I Heart Huckabees
6. Silver Linings Playbook
7. Spanking the Monkey
It’s fine. Muddled, sloppy and one terrible performance but the great performances, good soundtrack and fun feeling help compensate. But best picture of the year? Laughable. It’s a two-and-a-half star at best.
I thought it was a good movie with great acting. The plot never really comes alive, which holds it back from greatness, but the characters were all fascinating to watch. Adams and Lawrence are the main draws for me (the former has never been sexier).
Junk
Haven’t seen it. Not gonna see it. The trailers, reviews, etc. not only didn’t pique my interest enough (which is to say, “at all”)to part with whatever movie tickets are going for these days, I wouldn’t go to see it even if someone paid me to do so. Truthfully, they pretty much make mw want to run the other direction. I’ve never been a fan of mob movies, even if that aspect is just on the periphery. Regardless the caliber of acting – even if it’s Brando, DeNiro, etc. – the subject matter at best, bores me and at worst, disgusts me. “Lone Survivor” on the other hand….
Loved it. Went it to it with reserved expectations and walked out of the theater thinking, NOW I understand what all the fuss is about! I thought all the performances were spectacular, and the characters really resonated with me. The story is sprawling but completely sure-footed. There are so many scenes that I can’t stop thinking about. I will definitely go see it again in the theater, which is something I never do. I can understand why not everyone is connecting with it. It’s quirky in tone and doesn’t adhere to conventional storytelling. I also agree that it doesn’t feel like an “oscar” movie, which is actually one of the things I like about it. Russell is being true to his voice and marching to his own drum. It’s exciting to see a director being able to do that in 2013 and still producing something that’s critically and commercially viable. I think that’s good for movies as a whole.
I love that you love what you love about it. Wish I could feel the same. But I enjoyed your written opinion.
Respectfully disagree. Russell is maybe one of the most visible examples of abandoning his own voice that there is! He made idiosyncratic films that didn’t click with audiences and then made a conscious decision to work within the system and try to bring his sensibility to it (these are all his words). I, for one, miss the old O. Russell terribly.
The film is an acting showcase and while I quite enjoyed myself, it doesn’t really ever go further than that.
While I quite liked Bale in Out of the Furnace like you did Kris, I actually think that this may be his most accomplished work. Maybe some of it has to do with the fact that he’s never quite played a role like this one, but it just worked for me in spades.
Overall, I feel like American Hustle is the perfect example of a film that deserves all the Best Acting Ensemble Awards it gets with a few noms and wins here and there for the standouts that were Bale, Cooper and Lawrence. Outside of that, I also don’t think it’s really Best Picture material.
I certainly enjoyed it, having been greatly let down last year by “Silver Lining’s Playbook.” I don’t put it in the same league with “Blue Valentine” or “Inside Llewyn Davis” this year, but it was enjoyable.
The movie was fun, and the wrapup (with the multiple “cons” on the various characters as well as the audience) was very satisfying. But should have been at least 15 minutes shorter…it felt repetitive and self-indulgent at times. As to the performances, I thought Bradley Cooper was allowed to indulge in the same kinds of mannerisms that fit his character better in SLP last year…throwing off the balance with the Christian Bale character.
I enjoyed it. For me, it’s a solid B. Has great energy, and terrific cast. I liked it more than SLP. I am a little shocked to see it being picked by some groups as the best film of the year. It’s an entertaining movie for the most part, but it feels little unwieldy. It’s about 10 to 15 minutes too long. The script needs some tidying up. And while all the performances are solid, a couple even exceptional, I felt like all the performers had a scene or two where they overshot a bit.
I thought Adams and Lawrence were sensational. Enjoyed watching them in all their scenes.
For me, the movie didn’t pick up until the Studio 54 scene. That’s when I started having a good time. I really enjoyed the acting and the characters, I just didn’t care about the movie. Maybe I wanted to see them in something different? I’m not sure, it’s an experience I’ve never felt before. I wanted to remain around these characters, just not in this movie. It was like being bored at a party full of interesting people…
Count me among those who aren’t buying the hype. Some good performances aside (mainly Bale) I thought the film was a mess. That’s nothing new for David O. Russell since I find a lot of his films to be rather sloppily put together, but his more recent work makes up for that sloppiness with heart that I didn’t see here. There’s a lot of hair and style, but not much else. Quite frankly I was surprised by how uninterested I was in the whole thing and was just waiting for it to be over (another side: it’s way too long). It’s not terrible, but I’m puzzled as to how some critics and awards groups are naming this the best movie of the year. Especially when you have other movies like 12 Years a Slave, Gravity, Captain Phillips or Inside Llewyn Davis to put it up against? Laughable.