Tell us what you thought of ‘Arthur Christmas’

11.25.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Yes, there is yet another film hitting theaters in wide release this week that we might as well chalk up for one of these posts: Aardman’s “Arthur Christmas.” I have been making my way through all the Best Animated Feature Film hopefuls the past week or two and still haven’t made it to a screening for this one, but I will, as it seems to be the best bet for competition with “Rango” in the category, from what I can surmise. So if you get a chance to take a look this weekend, come on back here and tell us what you thought.

