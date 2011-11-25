Tell us what you thought of ‘Arthur Christmas’

Yes, there is yet another film hitting theaters in wide release this week that we might as well chalk up for one of these posts: Aardman’s “Arthur Christmas.” I have been making my way through all the Best Animated Feature Film hopefuls the past week or two and still haven’t made it to a screening for this one, but I will, as it seems to be the best bet for competition with “Rango” in the category, from what I can surmise. So if you get a chance to take a look this weekend, come on back here and tell us what you thought.