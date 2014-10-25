Tell us what you thought of ‘Birdman’

I'd say we've pretty much covered it around here as it pertains to “Birdman.” Interviews with Alejandro González Iñárritu, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Andrea Riseborough, Naomi Watts, Zach Galifianakis & Amy Ryan, etc. I've banged the gong for Keaton this season (I have a favorite, sue me) and the Academy seemed receptive enough. We've even gone deep on the costuming of it and the creation of the iconic Birdman superhero suit. The movie is out there in the world now, though, dealing in the court of public opinion.
This weekend the film expanded to 50 more locations, so it's certainly closer to some of you now that it was last week. And given that it's been such a hotly anticipated entry this season, I can't leave it without hearing your thoughts. So if you see it this weekend/week, head on back here with a note or two and vote in our poll. And if it takes another week or so to finally make it out to your area, bookmark this and circle back, because again, I'm curious.
My area was not one of the 50 :(
It’s technically impressive with great acting, but the story is a Black Swan rehash. [hardinthecity.com]
My number 1 of the year I think. After seeing it twice, it feels to me like an impossibly sustained, improvised yet meticulous jazz solo. You don’t think he can keep it up but he does. It’s not a very deep film. Nothing profound here. But I do think it’s about the reach for profundity. And its ideas, if not profound, are alive and bustling in a way I haven’t seen in a while. Cast is excellent, particularly Norton and Stone. And, of course, there’s Lubezki. Dude is just a God. Certain camera movements in this film, combined with the lighting, music and performance, made me swoon like no film this year.
And as much as I would love to see “Boyhood” and Linklater recognized, I wouldn’t mind a Birdman Oscar sweep. The film is a tour-de-force. A self-conscious one, perhaps (as opposed to the unassuming sublimity of “Boyhood”), but one nevertheless
Wow, sorry for triple post. :(. But yea I can talk about this film all day. It’s such an exuberant, magician’s flourish of a movie. And as for that verbal back-hand slap at the critic, Tabitha, to me that moment contained as much yearning as it did venom. Tabitha did seem a bit cartoonishly vile, but the whole thing was fantastical so it didn’t bother me too much. And her opinions on Riggan’s “kind” are quite apparent in the minds of many critics.
Frankly, I wanted to applaud during that scene (and Stone’s big moment for the record). It’s when Riggan got into “labels” and her being a “lazy fucker” that had me grinning from ear to ear.
Best 3 performances for me this year, so far. Keaton, Norton and Stone are all Oscar worthy. And if Julianne Moore’s performance is as good as I suspect it could be, it would be my favorite foursome since Day-Lewis, Cotillard, Bardem and Swinton.
I liked the film, but I didn’t really understand Michael Keaton’s character. What happened after Birdman 3? Couldn’t he get any more roles? Why not? And why this sudden need to prove himself? Why wait 20 years? And why now? Because of the almost plane crash he talks about? I didn’t buy that.
More-over, Michael Keaton’s character doesn’t seem to strive for a great play or a great performance (as Nathalie Portman did in Black Swan), he just wants good reviews. Why? Because he really is the shallow guy, he so desperately wants to prove he’s not?
If I better understood the main character, I would have been more moved by the (three) ending(s). Now I just watched it without feeling anything.
I still liked the film though, and I would recommend it to anybody. Keaton and Stone are very good, Norton is great, the jazziness about it works great…
My expectations were a bit too high, I guess…
BIRDMAN is one of the year’s best films. It’s essentially yet another riff on Fellini’s masterpiece 8 1/2, but, has enough of a modernist slant that it stands on its own. *
The cast is superb. Once you get on a bead on what Inarritu and his collaborators are doing, it is also a heck of an entertaining piece as well as thoughtful one. Like 8 1/2’s Guido (Marcello Mastroainni), this a movie that really gets inside the head of its protagonist – his dreams, fears, nightmares etc.
Much has been made of Lubezki’s camerwork which seems to resemble one long continuous take. Sorry, but, after GRAVITY and that one sequence in CHILDREN OF MEN, I’m just not as impressed anymore. With digital and CGI it’s not as daunting a challenge as it once was. Technically well-done, but it gets more and more gimmicky as times goes on. A bigger issue is the ending, which seems anti-climactic and hammers home what has already been stated in the scenes leading up to it. Inarritu’s best work so far, but, he has this tendency to repeat and bluntly emphasize his themes.
Fortunately, the movie overall is strong enough to overcome this minor misstep. It will be a major awards contender – and justifiably so.
*(without getting into spoilers, there are two or three direct ripoffs…er….hommages to 8 1/2. And, Inarritu says that before Keaton was signed, his intent was to make a movie about a Director, not an actor).
What I love about the camera work and the illusion of the continuous take is how it evokes (on screen and in the viewer’s perception) a dream state. It felt like a new, hallucinatory way of experiencing a movie story, which fully supported the narrative and themes of the film itself. This movie really captures what it feels like to be dreaming and not sure if this is really happening or not, and the continuous camera movement is a big part of that experience.
I agree that it works for the most part in BIRDMAN. But, what of that loooooong opening sequence in GRAVITY?
At this point, it’s becoming a form of vituoso masturbation. Like those 20 minute drum solos from head-banging bands.
I agree that it works for the most part in BIRDMAN. But, what of that loooooong opening sequence in GRAVITY?
At this point, it’s becoming a form of vituoso masturbation. Like those 20 minute drum solos from head-banging bands.
Copied from my Facebook post:
Birdman was fantastic! Thrilled to see Keaton and Norton at the top of their game. Both should be locks for Oscar nominations. Emma Stone did an impressive job as well. I’m not yet sure what to make of the final moments of the film, and it’s an ending that may not play well with the casual moviegoer. However, it’s an exhilarating movie bursting at the seams with brave performances, bold ideas, and brilliant technique. I’ll admit that I haven’t seen much of note this year (so far), but this is currently among my top two or three films of the year. Who knows? It may even be my current #1.
Not convinced it doesn’t deflate considerably during the final 20 or so minutes (what is up with that Malickian cosmic montage?), but up until that point it’s a wickedly wild piece of work. The cast is uniformly outstanding and the pure formal daring of the whole thing is undeniable, and thrilling. Would like to see it again to ensure the razzle dazzle isn’t merely distracting from a lack.
Dazzling work puts you right there. Strong sensation of being there with the players. Acting, cinematography, editing, drum work, dialogue all superb. Ending was weakest element in my opinion. Rest of film is strong enough to make up for it.
Similarities to Black Swan and 8 and a half? Okay. For me, more like Noises Off with magical realism. But that won’t do either because there’s enough originality, vitality and fresh approach to stand on it’s own.
In conclusion…Keaton!
There’s a lot to admire here, particularly the great acting (Keaton, Stone and Norton being the standouts) as well as Lubezki’s incredible cinematography. Something about it kept me a bit at arm’s length, despite being impressed by just about everything I was watching, so I feel like this is one of those films I’ll need a couple of days to really process and think through. Based on my first impressions I’d say I definitely liked it, and absolutely LOVED Keaton’s work, but it didn’t quite reach greatness for me. As I said, I’ll have to think about this one for a while.