Tell us what you thought of ‘Birdman’

10.25.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

I'd say we've pretty much covered it around here as it pertains to “Birdman.” Interviews with Alejandro González Iñárritu, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Andrea Riseborough, Naomi Watts, Zach Galifianakis & Amy Ryan, etc. I've banged the gong for Keaton this season (I have a favorite, sue me) and the Academy seemed receptive enough. We've even gone deep on the costuming of it and the creation of the iconic Birdman superhero suit. The movie is out there in the world now, though, dealing in the court of public opinion.

This weekend the film expanded to 50 more locations, so it's certainly closer to some of you now that it was last week. And given that it's been such a hotly anticipated entry this season, I can't leave it without hearing your thoughts. So if you see it this weekend/week, head on back here with a note or two and vote in our poll. And if it takes another week or so to finally make it out to your area, bookmark this and circle back, because again, I'm curious.

TAGSbirdmanIn Contention

