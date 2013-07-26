Tell us what you thought of ‘Blue Jasmine’

Woody Allen’s latest hits theaters this weekend. I’m a huge fan of it, particularly Cate Blanchett’s searing performance (which I think even detractors can admit is an accomplishment, one that showed up on our list of the greatest performances in Woody Allen movies, in fact). We’ve also talked to Blanchett about working with Allen and digging in deep on the character. But now it’s your turn to speak up. When and if you get around to seeing it, please give us your take in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below. And, as always, if there are any other films you’ve seen recently that you want to discuss, have at it. Open thread.
I’ll be attending the very first Friday matinee–in two weeks, when it finally opens in Minneapolis.
Very good stuff. I can’t say I’m over the moon, since I think some of the structuring was a bit awkward. The cutting back and forth with Jasmine’s lives in New York and San Francisco isn’t a bad idea, and actually works when provided good transitions, but other times it feels arbitrary.
Otherwise, the cast is damn good, especially the complex fire breathing act Blanchett puts on, and there are dozens of textured, well written scenes.
I wish you guys would wait for the Tell Me What You thought of Limited Releases. Not everyone lives in NY and LA.
Will see this when it gets here.
I just saw “The Way, Way Back,” though, and thought it was just wonderful. Faxon and Rash do such sensitive work with both their direction and writing, and the ensemble is the best I’ve seen so far this year. Memo to the Academy: Sam Rockwell. And while you’re at it, Toni Collette.
gah…i loved the movie. Toni Collette was wonderful. It was almost the same touches she had in her Oscar nominated turn in The Sixth Sense with another layer of complexity having to deal with the new boyfriend.
Also loved it. Everyone was was very good. Particularly loved Rockwell and Janney.
Wow just wow at Cate’s performance
An absolute gem. The whole time I was thinking this is what ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ would be like if it was a dramedy.
You are absolutely right–it was a terrific movie–cynical, funny, and poignant. I’ve met folks like those portrayed in the movie–Woody is not far from the mark. The tale is sad, funny, and unfortunately true. Everything about this movie was superb starting with the perfectly written script and, of course, the excellent casting of characters, and their wonderful performances.