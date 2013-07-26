Tell us what you thought of ‘Blue Jasmine’

Woody Allen’s latest hits theaters this weekend. I’m a huge fan of it, particularly Cate Blanchett’s searing performance (which I think even detractors can admit is an accomplishment, one that showed up on our list of the greatest performances in Woody Allen movies, in fact). We’ve also talked to Blanchett about working with Allen and digging in deep on the character. But now it’s your turn to speak up. When and if you get around to seeing it, please give us your take in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below. And, as always, if there are any other films you’ve seen recently that you want to discuss, have at it. Open thread.