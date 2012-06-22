B-

Tell us what you thought of ‘Brave’

#Pixar
06.22.12 6 years ago 33 Comments

There’s a lot of griping out there about “Brave” not being up to snuff and the downfall of Pixar, etc., etc. While I understand bemoaning the sense of sequelitis that is settling in with the company, I have to say, “Brave” doesn’t deserve the barbs. It’s a lovely story and a beautifully animated effort. I’m a fan, even if it is inarguable that it’s not top-tier Pixar. They don’t all have to be. We ran down the studio’s top 10 films earlier in the week in anticipation of this weekend’s release, but now the film makes its way to the public and you get your say. So offer it up in the comments section below if/when you get around to seeing it, and feel free to rank it above after you do so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pixar
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSbraveIn ContentionPIXAR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP