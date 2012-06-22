Tell us what you thought of ‘Brave’

There’s a lot of griping out there about “Brave” not being up to snuff and the downfall of Pixar, etc., etc. While I understand bemoaning the sense of sequelitis that is settling in with the company, I have to say, “Brave” doesn’t deserve the barbs. It’s a lovely story and a beautifully animated effort. I’m a fan, even if it is inarguable that it’s not top-tier Pixar. They don’t all have to be. We ran down the studio’s top 10 films earlier in the week in anticipation of this weekend’s release, but now the film makes its way to the public and you get your say. So offer it up in the comments section below if/when you get around to seeing it, and feel free to rank it above after you do so.
I thoroughly enjoyed the Scottish yarn. I was really impressed with the facial features of (I keep wanting to call her “Brave”) Merida’s father voiced by Billy Connolly in one family dinner scene. I loved how Merida’s three brothers were used for story transitions. And how vivid was the detail of that beautiful red hair? The film keeps a quick clip; has beautiful music inspired by its environment; and surprisingly avoids some conventional fairy tale plots. I don’t know if it’ll reach the status of a classic like Finding Nemo (that remains to be seen), but it’s nice to have a strong female lead join the Pixar roster. And I flat-out loved the Oscar-nominated Pixar short before it – La Luna. So charming, lovely, sweet and beautiful. So exquisite – it should come wrapped up in a box with ribbons and a bow. It’s a gift.
I loved it. Yes, the comedy relief was very ill-adviced (especially the “phone message”) and it is not ambitious like other PIxars, but it makes up for it with a huge heart, an awesome lead, and the most beautiful visual compositions the company has worked on since Ratatouillle.
Agree it doesn’t deserve the critical barbs. Doesn’t make sense to give a C grade to an A student for handing in B work.
I knew even before Cars 2 came out that Pixar’s reputation would end up turning on them. The standards for their movies are so high now that if we don’t get a Best Picture-worthy, stone-cold classic every time, it’s considered a disappointment. We should learn to be content with them putting out a movie that’s still as good as what any other American animation company has been putting out lately.
I was hoping the movie would be a mature, somewhat dark, and action-packed coming of age story. Instead the story was total garbage, almost following the “Finding Nemo” formula of parent and child changing, but told in a very unintelligent and predictable fashion. This bothered me so badly I couldn’t enjoy the animation, especially in the blurry 3D.
When Merida came across the cottage, my first thought was, hey, she’s found an ogre! Now that would have been an unexpected twist… I thought the storyline followed familiar paths of classic fairy tales, but nonetheless, was well executed, and with lovely scenery.
I also enjoyed the short, though it’s a sign of my age that my first inclination after seeing the boat’s name was to sing “Last time la luna — I light my torch and wave it for the New Moon on Monday…”
I think “La Luna” is Pixar’s best short to date. Wonderful.
Even better than my two personal favs: Lifted and Presto? Interesting…
In my opinion, yes. I’m not as high on Presto as most but Lifted is my #2.
Gerri’s Game?
If only, I’d scrolled down, I’d have seen your response. Sorry!
Presto I was always thought could make a great feature film. Much like The Lion King took its story direction from Hamlet, a Presto feature film could be a spin off The Lion in Winter about an aging magician and his 3 aspiring magician sons conspiring to take him out..
LOVED La Luna.
I thought it was good, not great. Visually stunning, but the story felt rushed to me. I think it suffered greatly from following La Luna. Any feature would suffer in comparison to it though, that short is magnificent. Pixar’s best since the one with the old man playing chess (the name is escaping me right now)
“Geri’s Game.” My current favorites are “One Man Band” and “Presto,” along with that one.
I’d say:
1. “La Luna” (2012)
2. “Lifted” (2006)
3. “One Man Band” (2005)
4. “Red’s Dream” (1987)
5. “Day & Night” (2010)
6. “For the Birds” (2000)
7. “Your Friend the Rat” (2007)
8. “Mater and the Ghost Light” (2006)
9. “Presto” (2008)
10. “Small Fry” (2011)
11. “Jack-Jack Attack” (2005)
12. “Geri’s Game” (1997)
13. “Tin Toy” (1988)
14. “BURN-E” (2008)
15. “Partly Cloudy” (2009)
16. “Knick Knack” (1989)
17. “Hawaiian Vacation” (2011)
18. “Mike’s New Car” (2002)
19. “Boundin’” (2003)
20. “Dug’s Special Mission” (2009)
21. “Luxo Jr.” (1986)
22. “The Adventures of Andre and Wally B.” (1984)
(Yes I totally had that list prepared for another post but didn’t find a place for it. So I’ll throw it into the comments here.)
People really need to chill every once in a while. I genuinely found “Brave” to be one of Pixar’s more spirited and lively films to date. It’s not lagging behind other Pixar films. It’s simply going for something visually, narratively, and emotionally different from what we’re used to, or what people had been expecting. They were probably better with it titled “The Bear and the Bow”, and I still feel like that’s the real title of the film.
It doesn’t feel like it’s copping to Disney’s way of thought. It more feels like Pixar’s way of telling something in the vein of a Disney fairytale. It does have magic, mythology, and goofy characters, but in a way that has that Pixar touch. Against all expectations, I had tears coming to my eyes towards the end. It just felt like a lovely story about mending family ties, and I thought it was just as spectacular as any Pixar film. I wouldn’t even call it lesser, or smaller.
I’m confused why everybody is so in awe over La Luna. Sure it’s beautifully made, but the story is almost non-existent. It’s little more than a quick character study, and those humorous interactions between them are so few and so quick that they barely even registered for me. There was no depth. Everything about it just felt superficial compared to One Man Band or Geri’s Game or even Night and Day.
While we’re at it, though, I thoroughly enjoyed Brave. Sure it’s not in their top tier, but it’s better than Up and Toy Story 2. For me it hovers around #7 between Toy Story 3 and Finding Nemo
Toy Story 2 was leagues better. However, Brave is better than Up, Bug’s Life and the Cars movies
It’s a gorgeous fable about finding your own path in life. So calling the story “almost non-existent” is weird to me. It may not be narratively robust, but it’s jam-packed with storytelling.
One things stands out in the animation: the silk garments that Merida and her mother wear. Absolutely gorgeous attention to detail and life-like.
I’m just waiting for the dinosaur and the human mind movies. Pixar needs a bit of CPR these days…they’re running on fumes.
I loved it. Didn’t think I would during the first act, which was nice but rather uninvigorating. However, the twist into comical farce totally worked for me. Reminded me of the more innocent Pixar fare like “A Bug’s Life” and “Monster’s Inc”.
But, then, I think “Up” is their second weakest feature, so…
It’s pretty much a straight mix of fairy tale elements out of the Disney playbook. Taken as that, it’s good, but we’ve pretty much seen this movie before, from Pixar’s parent studio, and they’ve done it better. It’s probably B+ work, but I can see a lot of the negative comments from people who are either 1) used to Pixar completely rearranging the gameboard when they make a movie, like they did for most of the 00s 2) enjoying kicking the studio now that it’s down after “Cars 2”.
For those of you who have seen it, is the 3D worth the surcharge?
I thought it was good not great, and when you expect great from a studio it can feel like disappointment (we do this with all filmmakers we love though, don’t we?). This would be considered top-tier Disney or Dreamworks, but for Pixar it feels like filler almost. Still though, I will always be excited for the next Pixar movie. Can’t wait for Monsters University!
Really good. Animation was amazing, and the story, while not as ambitious as most Pixar movies, was nice. I really don’t understand the critical backlash, and if this came out after Toy Story 3 instead of Cars 2, I feel it would have been received differently.
I have problems with Pixar; don’t mention Ratatouille around me.
Putting aside my enmity for Pixar, if I can, I’d say Brave is a solid … meh. Mid seventies on the Tomatometer seems about right. It isn’t bad, but it isn’t good.
The other animated movie out (essentially, the box office for the next week looks like Brave vs. Madagascar round 2) also deserves its mid-seventies review aggregate; lower lows (really sloppy first half), but higher highs (the circus at London was really a great scene of animation).
I preferred Madagascar, actually, which means I’ve lost any respect a random commenter might have gained, but oh, well.
Also, Kris, while we’re kind of on the subject, you don’t list The Secret World of Arrietty on your contenders for Best Animated Feature page; does it not qualify for some reason (too old or already on video in Japan or something?), or did you just forget it?
Very, very nice. Sweet. Heartwarming. I cried at the climactic moment (sun rise). I actually really liked Merida as a character. I liked the humor. Loved the horse. The animation is gorgeous; duh, right. Good music, etc..
I would not put it in the top tier of Pixar. And I actually find it somewhat forgettable in retrospect. But it’s a solid “B” for me. I enjoyed it while watching it, for sure.
I also think it tells a beautiful little mother-daughter tale. And yet, isn’t it funny/odd that it came out a week after Father’s Day.