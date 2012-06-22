Tell us what you thought of ‘Brave’

There’s a lot of griping out there about “Brave” not being up to snuff and the downfall of Pixar, etc., etc. While I understand bemoaning the sense of sequelitis that is settling in with the company, I have to say, “Brave” doesn’t deserve the barbs. It’s a lovely story and a beautifully animated effort. I’m a fan, even if it is inarguable that it’s not top-tier Pixar. They don’t all have to be. We ran down the studio’s top 10 films earlier in the week in anticipation of this weekend’s release, but now the film makes its way to the public and you get your say. So offer it up in the comments section below if/when you get around to seeing it, and feel free to rank it above after you do so.