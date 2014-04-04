Tell us what you thought of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

The ninth Marvel Studios film to date hits theaters today, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Like a number of these movies, they probably could have spent more time – quite a lot more time, actually – working on what is a pretty clunky script, front to back. But the movie does what all these movies do (and, eventually, therefore, gain passes from the critical masses): it entertains. I liked it well enough, though not as much as our own Drew McWeeny, and thought it was at least unique in the landscape of all these other films. It's a high octane, grounded ride packed with action, and it has an exciting tease for the next step of the Marvel convergence. If you get around to seeing the film this weekend at the multiplex, chime in with your own thoughts here and be sure to vote in our poll below.
It does what it needs to, no more, no less. Topical themes are an admirable touch
The fact that it doesn’t strive to do anything than entertain is pretty sad reality: middle-America doesn’t want to think because thinking hard…
Liked it but it’s stepping on some Iron Man 2 issues here and there — granted, not as badly. The villains were rather underwhelming and the action’s kinda minimized for a Marvel movie (sans the typically huge-in-visuals third act), but it stills brings some new hues and ideas to the characters — even if it meant losing the unique can-do, man’s-man charm from First Avenger.
A solid installment in the MCU that starts off fresh but reverts to more of the same stuff we’ve been seeing for years after the first hour.
I liked it quite a bit. It was a good adaptation of Winter Soldier story without shoehorning everything in. Don’t quite understand everyone proclaiming what a great spy story it is. But, for what it was, a damn good piece of the Marvel pie. Cap has always been my favorite character and I’m glad he’s proving to be the most solid character in the Marvel film universe. Also, Falcon was fucking awesome. More Falcon please. Never thought I would say that.
Works fine as a popcorn movie but the first hour is clunky and over-reliant on exposition. The film rights itself with solid action in the final act and is fun overall so I’m willing to forgive the script issues. It still frustrated me that some characters are there only for exposition and I found the sequence that ties the story to the first film to be absolutely horrendous.
Was that last sentence giving too much away? Don’t want to spoil anything but I don’t see a way to edit my comment.
It felt a tad clunky, but the mature tone that the Cap movies bring to the otherwise power-ranger-esque MCU is refreshing. The absence of the tired wisenheimer schtick that RDJ’s been leaning on since 2008 (maybe earlier) is my favorite part. It’s barely even alluded to. The MCU has felt irritatingly juvenile with the jokes and the slapstick hyuk hyuks for quite some time, this was different, and I like it for that. This film can stand next to Blade 1 & 2, X 1 & 2, First Class, Lee’s Hulk, and Cap 1, knowing it belongs with those greater Marvel flicks. Needed more Anthony Mackie though.
Fight scenes are shot well. Didn’t need to be 3D, though. Dependable Evans, but ScarJo, Mackie and Stan more intriguing. Nice use of Redford. Kinda over SLJ. Liked the teaser at the end.
I liked it more than the first one.
I never thought I would ever see Robert Redford say “Hail Hydra”.
However it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room:
If the situation is so dire and the whole world is in imminent danger, where’s Thor? And Hawkeye? Iron Man?
The Hulk?
Of course we know the answer, but at least they could try to come up with a reason within the movie.
They’re minding their own business, what else is there to know? Specially considering one of those characters doesn’t even live on Earth.
Apart from Hawkeye, none of the characters would really fit the story anyway.
Like nearly all of these Marvel movies it’s fairly predictable and overstays its welcome but presents some interesting and relevant questions about government surveillance with some impressive action sequences. A decent enough way to spend a couple of hours.
I guess my expectations were too high. It certainly isnt bad. I think I may have liked it more than the first (which I wasnt wild about). But I thought it looked pretty ugly with so-so effects. I enjoyed the performances. Evans is really coming in to his own. Loved ScarJo. Mackie is a great addition. Very cool to see Redford. But I just wasnt into this one very much for whatever reason. And the action was repetitive, as is normally the case with these movies. I still prefer Iron Man and Thor.