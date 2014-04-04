Tell us what you thought of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Captain America: The Winter Soldier
04.04.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

The ninth Marvel Studios film to date hits theaters today, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Like a number of these movies, they probably could have spent more time – quite a lot more time, actually – working on what is a pretty clunky script, front to back. But the movie does what all these movies do (and, eventually, therefore, gain passes from the critical masses): it entertains. I liked it well enough, though not as much as our own Drew McWeeny, and thought it was at least unique in the landscape of all these other films. It's a high octane, grounded ride packed with action, and it has an exciting tease for the next step of the Marvel convergence. If you get around to seeing the film this weekend at the multiplex, chime in with your own thoughts here and be sure to vote in our poll below.

