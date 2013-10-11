Tell us what you thought of ‘Captain Phillips’

We don’t have to wait until the holiday season for the Oscar movies to start flowing thick and fast — while “Gravity” is still hogging the conversation and burning up the box office, a different kind of white-knuckle survival story land in theaters today. I’ll be writing more about Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips” later today, but having caught up with it earlier this week at the opening night of the London Film Festival, I was pleased to find the awards talk mostly justified. This is technically immaculate filmmaking, smart and tight and clean as can be: I certainly didn’t feel 134 minutes passing. It boasts some of Tom Hanks’ finest work, with a career-topping final scene that should clinch one of several Oscar nominations for the film, though I’ll be rooting for livewire newcomer Barkhad Abdi to crack a nod too.
We’re curious, however, to know what you think: is the hype justified? Is it an Oscar contender? And if you’ve seen the markedly similar Danish film “A Hijacking” from earlier this year, which one came out on top? Tell us in the comments, and be sure to vote in the poll below.
I think the movie does a very good job of showing why the Somalis act the way they do, without suggesting they’re actually justified. Anybody in Hanks’ position would want the navy to come get them by whatever means. At the same time, it’s hard not to have some sympathy for people stuck in the Tea Party paradise of Somalia, where the oppressive hand of government and a functioning economy have been lifted.
Tom Hanks was phenomenal. Easily his best performance in a long time. Barkhad Abdi was also very good, and deserving of recognition.
I thought the opening scenes were a bit awkward (like the appearance of Catherine Keener as Phillips’ wife for one scene), but once they put to sea it quickly became riveting, and did not let up until the end.
Amusing, but I think the Tea Party paradise looks a bit more like Switzerland than Somalia. Which comes with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. A conversation for another time and place.
But yes, it sounds as though the film manages the right balance in the depiction of the Somali pirates. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to see it soon.
The Tea Party wouldn’t know much about Switzerland, then.
You don’t think the Tea Party would like a completely decentralized former Calvinist theocracy with no executive branch and a strong anti-immigrant sentiment? When the country is completely isolated on international affairs and ranks #4 on the Heritage Foundation list of economic freedom? Also, Michelle Bachmann was a citizen for a few days.
The Tea Party’s main focus in its brief existence has been its fanatical opposition to the Affordable Care Act, which they refer to as the death of American freedom, so I rather doubt they’d fancy a country that has a universal mandate to purchase health insurance.
So, about Captain Phillips…
And now you know why our government is shutdown, Guy.
About Captain Phillips, Guy, I thought this was the best film of the year. I knew what Greengrass was capable of but he hit it out of the park here — tense, but genuine, with the characteristics simply being portrayed as the humans that they are.
And by “characteristics,” I meant “characters”…
Solid film. Technically sound. Great Hanks with a superb final 15 minutes. Good Abdi.
But I also found the movie to be a tad too long. I normally hate reading peoples complaints like that. Yet thats just how I felt this time. And though I was never “bored”, not at all, my mind did start to wander a couple of times in the final 45 minutes. The claustrophobic lifeboat segment did jot rivet me as much as the entire cargo ship segment.
As for Oscar predicting, I see quite a few noms. Best Picture is probable. And Hanks should be a contender. He was the best part of the movie.
You’re 2nd paragraph sums up my feelings really well about the length.
Man, we lit up their world like the 4th of July! There’s a couple shots in Captain Phillips that filled me with an extreme sense of nationalism, nearing ethnocentricity. I felt like I was a living Toby Keith song. It was all I could do not to belt out stuff like, “You’ll be sorry that you messed with
The U.S. of A. … The whole wide world is raining down on you, brought to you courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” throughout the auditorium.
Then that emotional Tom Hanks ending put me in my place.
I really loved this movie. I feel like there’s a ton of things that in other movies would have driven me crazy, but they all worked in this film.
I could go on and on about what I liked about the film, but I’m still thinking about the film and letting it sink in.
The one thing I loved most, though, is that it’s a sort of long, procedural, almost “dull” even, kind of movie. It completely lacks the “Hollywood” touches that would usually turn a film like this into something emotionally manipulative and unnecessarily action-packed.
It’s very disciplined filmmaking, and it knows how to tell an honest story. I liked that a lot.
I hope my thoughts make sense… my morning coffee has way worn off and I feel like I can put together a coherent thought haha.
Another testosterone driven film without a female lead. Not going anywhere near my Best Picture ballot.
Sorry the Twilight franchise is over.
What an annoying criticism. It would be like saying “Elizabeth” would have been a better movie if it had told the story of a young king instead of a young queen. It’s like… okay, but then it wouldn’t have been “Elizabeth”.
I’ll take your thoughts seriously if you want to address the movie that was actually made instead of just saying, essentially, “They should have made another movie entirely.”
While I agree with your implication that the current cinematic landscape needs more female-driven films, that’s no reason to resent perfectly good male-led films simply for not meeting that need.
I thought the movie was great, but did anyone else find the score in the final scene to be distracting? It seemed oddly similar to Hans Zimmer’s Inception score. I was so busy thinking about it that I found myself feeling detached from what was happening on-screen.
That said, it doesn’t affect how I feel about the movie overall. I think it’s a gripping film that might be Greengrass’s best work to date, and it has superb performances from Hank and Abdi.
I thought the same thing about the score in the end.
I can’t say that I found the music in the last segments really distracting from the movie…but I did find the music surprisingly similar to the score of United 93. That really jumped out at me.
I definitely think that Hanks should get a Best Actor nomination for this, and I’d be quite happy if Abdi got a nomination, as well.
I didn’t think of it at the time, but the moment the shooting was over and the music cut out, leaving Hanks alone with just the sound of the waves, I thought “boy I bet that scene would have been special without the deafening music.”
I’m not always a big fan of Greengrass’ style (his constant use of shaky camera techniques tends to put me off) but I thought it was used pretty effectively here. Hanks and Abdi are both terrific, as most people have already noted, and it was a pretty gripping experience overall save for a few brief lulls here and there.
I’m not really a Greengrass fan, I think he’s made one great film (Bloody Sunday) and the rest of his filmography is mostly forgettable, kinda indistinguishable.
But Captain Phillips worked for me. Yeah, it gets really repetitive in the third act and the jingoism was a bit much (Navy SEALs typically aren’t built like The Rock and wear t-shirts that are 3 sizes too small). But I enjoyed the film. Tom Hanks gave a performance that’s not as showy as his past work but still packs a punch. His scene in the sick bay was incredible.
All I can say is Wow. Never has a film made me as emotional as this. The only movie I’ve every cried through was The Help but this was just a different story. I suppose it hit very close to home for me (we were attacked by armed robbers 2 years ago … I know it’s not the same situation but you know) which made this experience even more visceral. Hanks was freaking amazing in the last scene not to mention the Somali pirates’ performances as well. My thoughts are not very comprehensive because I’m still recovering from this emotional roller coaster of a film