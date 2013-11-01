Tell us what you thought of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

The more this year’s Oscar-contending crowd thins out a bit, the better “Dallas Buyers Club” is looking for a last hurrah Best Picture bid for Focus Features. Sure, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are strong in their races, but the passion vote could really help this one. I’m a big fan, particularly of how much the story of Ron Woodroof resonates in interesting ways with the zeitgeist. We’ve talked to McConaughey, Leto and director Jean-Marc Vallée and given you all the angles, but now the film hits theaters and you get to decide. Is McConaughey worthy of the Best Actor buzz? Can the film land more than acting nominations? Tell us in the comments section and feel free to vote in the poll below.
It’s good, very good, but I can’t see this getting more than the two acting nods, which seem like locks at this point.
Obviously, McConaughey and Leto are aces. Both performances are locked for noms, and rightfully so. I also thought the direction and cinematography were pretty good / interesting. My problems and reservations come regards of the script and what I felt was a lacking trajectory within the narrative. What is this film ultimately about? I don’t think (beyond assuming we would all abhor the FDA’s actions and root for Woodroof) the film set out to tell us, and thusly, I felt it lacked a satisfying conclusion (and had some meanderings along the way also)
What is the film about? I think it’s quite thematically sound. Rather surprised to hear this reaction, frankly, because it’s so tight in that regard.
The movie, for all its indie trappings, is a conventional David vs. Goliath story. Ironically, the movie is at its best before he starts the Buyers Club.
Once he gets the club going the movie follows a conventional path.
I would give the movie a solid B.
Now, the acting is quite another story. The whole cast is outstanding, including Gardner and O’Hare.
Of course, McConaughey and Leto are the ones who take the movie into the stratosphere.
McConaughey hits the ground running and never looks back. When A TIME TO KILL came out, he was being touted as the next Paul Newman. Well, it took him 17 years, but he has made good on the promise.
Pauline Kael once said of Paul Newman “His range isn’t enormous; he can’t do classics. [B]ut when a part is right for him, he’s peerless”. I think this also applies to McConaughey.
It would so appropiate if Leto and Lupita Nyong’o win best supporting actor and actress. Watching Leto had the same effect on me as watching Nyong’o. The word exquisite applies to both performances. And just like Nyong’o, Leto doesn’t need long speeches to let us know his character. It takes him just a few minutes to let us know all we need to know about his relationship with his dad.
Until now, I was rooting for Michael Fassbender for the win. Now I am rooting for Leto.