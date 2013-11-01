Tell us what you thought of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

The more this year’s Oscar-contending crowd thins out a bit, the better “Dallas Buyers Club” is looking for a last hurrah Best Picture bid for Focus Features. Sure, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are strong in their races, but the passion vote could really help this one. I’m a big fan, particularly of how much the story of Ron Woodroof resonates in interesting ways with the zeitgeist. We’ve talked to McConaughey, Leto and director Jean-Marc Vallée and given you all the angles, but now the film hits theaters and you get to decide. Is McConaughey worthy of the Best Actor buzz? Can the film land more than acting nominations? Tell us in the comments section and feel free to vote in the poll below.