Tell us what you thought of ‘Divergent’

Okay, here's where I profess total ignorance: I hadn't even heard of Veronica Roth's bestselling “Divergent” books until posters for Neil Burger's screen adaptation started showing up in theaters. And having not yet seen the film, I'm still none the wiser as to what the franchise actually is, other than that it boasts some clear “Hunger Games” parallels and that it's taught a generation of teenagers the meaning of Abnegation. But I'm sure a number of you have been eagerly awaiting the film, so now it's your turn to tell us if it delivers or not. Reviews have been sniffy so far — are the critics simply not getting it, or has something gone wrong? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts below.
It was okay. Got better as it went. Woodley has a nice down-to-Earth way about her. Nice chemistry with Theo James (Mr. Pamuk!!). The movie looked ugly. But it also had cool sequences, i.e., the zipline.
Not a travesty. But I liked it better last night after it was over than now thinking back on it.
I liked it. Which is surprising, because I didn’t care for the books.
I thought it was a good setup for the next two films, but like the other two Summit YA adaptations, this trilogy goes downhill after the first book.
Shailene is a talented actress. And Theo James is hot.
At least there’s no love triangle this time.
it looks generic. will pass on it.
I wasn’t a fan. I could never buy into the world they created, finding it to be utterly ridiculous. The political plot wasn’t bad, but I would have liked to have seen more of that instead of the small taste we got of it. Just felt way too derivative of other, better, sci-fi stories. The cast does do a good job with what they’ve got, though.
The critics are wrong on this one. Its a good movie with some really good performances. Any of its faults are the ordinary faults that come with movies adapted from books (a little long, a reluctance to take out some not-too-important details, etc.).