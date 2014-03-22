Tell us what you thought of ‘Divergent’

03.22.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Okay, here's where I profess total ignorance: I hadn't even heard of Veronica Roth's bestselling “Divergent” books until posters for Neil Burger's screen adaptation started showing up in theaters. And having not yet seen the film, I'm still none the wiser as to what the franchise actually is, other than that it boasts some clear “Hunger Games” parallels and that it's taught a generation of teenagers the meaning of Abnegation. But I'm sure a number of you have been eagerly awaiting the film, so now it's your turn to tell us if it delivers or not. Reviews have been sniffy so far — are the critics simply not getting it, or has something gone wrong? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts below.

