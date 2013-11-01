Tell us what you thought of ‘Ender’s Game’

Lots of talk about Gavin Hood’s “Ender’s Game” this week — not all of it the kind a potential sci-fi franchise-starter might want. The controversial homophobic beliefs of Orson Scott Card, the film’s producer and author of the popular source novels, have prompted a widespread campaign to boycott the film, regardless of its own merits. That’s unfortunate since, as I wrote in my review, it’s rather impressive: smart, idea-driven mainstream entertainment that doesn’t patronize its young audience, and has a promising lead turn from star Asa Butterfield. But what do you think? The film’s been out in other territories for a week, so a number of you might have caught it by now — or are you joining the boycott? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.
You don’t need a boycott as a reason to miss this, I’m afraid. In the UK it’s faced competition from far more interesting releases over the past fortnight (A Magnificent Haunting, Cloudy 2, One Chance, Philomena, Gloria, Short Term 12 and Thor: The Dark World).
Honestly, based on that competition why would you chose to see a YA sci-fi adaptation with incoherent trailers?
“Far more interesting”? One Chance? Let’s not go overboard here.
OK, maybe I’m pushing it with One Chance.
But honestly as one of the time poor readers who can only really see 1 or 2 films per week at most would you have chosen Ender’s Game?
By the way, Guy, great to see your work on The Gruaniad getting the attention it deserves.
As far as multiplex entertainment goes, I’d certainly recommend choosing Ender’s Game over Thor: The Dark World.
And thanks!
Given the torpid trailers, Ender’s Game turned out to be a genuinely pleasant surprise. The movie is thoughtful and entertaining, with several moments that were greeted with enthusiastic applause at the IMAX screening I attended. Ford and Butterfield are both excellent, far better than the previews suggest. SFX are employed wisely and are first-rate. I’m honestly stunned at how good this one turned out.
Boycott this, boycott that, how bout we step up and become the better person. There’s always somebody out there that has said it did something that offended this group or that group. It’s funny how those telling others to be more tolerant are themselves being intolerant of another person’s right to their own beliefs. Love them anyways! I’m gay and I say it’s time people in general stop being so sensitive and learn to love beyond the hate……Ok enough on that, Ender’s Game was excellent! Never saw the ending coming! I sure hope there is going to be a sequel……..
No, you don’t. the book’s sequels go in directions you’d never guess from the initial luminous Ender’s Game. Rather like the first Dune book was great, and the 30 that followed were all some degree of awful. Please, please don’t make Speaker for the Dead into a movie.
Better than I’d expected but still far South of great. It’s a film that could have greatly benefited from a longer run time.
(Spoilers)
Things always get lost in adaptations. Even bearing that in mind the soaring greatness of the novel was in the insufferable torture Graff puts Ender through in the war games. It’s a sizable and necessary part of the book that’s reduced to 2 short sequences in the film. The Mind Game in the novel is much more complex and integral, where in the film the Mind Game is given 2 short sequences that seem inconsequential until the very end. Just 2 short examples. No, you cannot fit everything from the book into the film. But I do wish they’d had another 20 minutes of run time. Then perhaps Sir Ben Kingsley would have more than 1 scene and his character would be more relevant.
Hopefully the film serves as an entry point to the far better novel. If one should object and not wish to put pennies into Card’s pocket, buy the damn thing used.
Or, you know, go to a library! (God, I’m old.)
I, too, thought it felt too short. I think we needed a little more time both in Battle School and in Command School.
I also didn’t like like the theme (if you can call it that) that they chose to focus on. Winning all the future battles seemed like a fairly small part of the book, especially when compared to the idea of treating kids as weapons or the destructive power of isolation.
I enjoyed the movie, I just think they kind of missed a lot what the book had to say.
And as a librarian, I fully endorse Guy’s statement.
Why boycott it? Its a film and if you dont like its views dont watch it , i personally hate horror films with a passion and dont get their purpose , but each to their own . I took my 16 yr old son to watch it . I liked the film as a 1 off watch to be honest but my son who has read the book thought it was ace
“Its a film and if you dont like its views dont watch it”
It’s not the film’s views that are under fire, actually.
I do wish these posts would go up a bit later. I mean, I imagine that most of Hitfix’s audience is here in the US, and most people aren’t seeing the film opening night, so it’s a really small subset who are actually able to offer opinions. And yes, I realize that I could track this post back down in a week or so once I’ve seen the movie, but at that point I might as well be shouting my opinion to an empty room.
