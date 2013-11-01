Tell us what you thought of ‘Ender’s Game’

Lots of talk about Gavin Hood’s “Ender’s Game” this week — not all of it the kind a potential sci-fi franchise-starter might want. The controversial homophobic beliefs of Orson Scott Card, the film’s producer and author of the popular source novels, have prompted a widespread campaign to boycott the film, regardless of its own merits. That’s unfortunate since, as I wrote in my review, it’s rather impressive: smart, idea-driven mainstream entertainment that doesn’t patronize its young audience, and has a promising lead turn from star Asa Butterfield. But what do you think? The film’s been out in other territories for a week, so a number of you might have caught it by now — or are you joining the boycott? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.