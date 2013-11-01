Tell us what you thought of ‘Ender’s Game’

#Ender's Game
11.01.13 5 years ago 14 Comments

Lots of talk about Gavin Hood’s “Ender’s Game” this week — not all of it the kind a potential sci-fi franchise-starter might want. The controversial homophobic beliefs of Orson Scott Card, the film’s producer and author of the popular source novels, have prompted a widespread campaign to boycott the film, regardless of its own merits. That’s unfortunate since, as I wrote in my review, it’s rather impressive: smart, idea-driven mainstream entertainment that doesn’t patronize its young audience, and has a promising lead turn from star Asa Butterfield. But what do you think? The film’s been out in other territories for a week, so a number of you might have caught it by now — or are you joining the boycott? Share your thoughts in the comments, and vote in the poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ender's Game
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSASA BUTTERFIELDENDER'S GAMEGAVIN HOODHARRISON FORDIn ContentionORSON SCOTT CARD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP