Tell us what you thought of ‘Frankenweenie’

We may have led with “The Paperboy” yesterday, but if we were to focus on the new release that’s likeliest to find awards recognition in the next five months, it’d have to be Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” — the kook merchant’s first animated feature since 2005’s “Corpse Bride,” and a likely bet to repeat that film’s nomination for the Best Animated Feature Oscar. (I think it could easily go one better.) Due to the quirks of transatlantic embargoes, I’m not supposed to discuss the film until its UK premiere on Wednesday, when it’ll open the London Film Festival, but I will say that I can happily endorse our colleague Drew McWeeny’s enthusiastic take. But let’s turn it over to you. Do you think it’s a return to form for Burton? Could it net him his first golden statue? Feel free to rate the film above, and share your thoughts below.
I really enjoyed it; especially the first 3rd and last 3rd. Parts of the middle dragged for me. But overall, a wonderful mix of the macabre & the awwww (Sparky). Too bad it’s seeming to not do well here in the U.S., so far. Hopefully it has good legs.
I wasn’t blown away.
It had its moments, and it was fun, but it didn’t do it for me. That being said, if “Rise of the Guardians” doesn’t deliver … GKIDS deserves an Oscar, probably. Yeah, give it the statue over “Brave,” but I liked “Pirates” and even “Madagascar 3” better (has any Oscar pundit actually even seen that movie? Because at this point, if “Brave” is a top contender, then there is no reason why “Madagascar 3” isn’t worth a nomination).
ParaNorman shouldn’t be counted as well
I mean “counted out”
I was crying within the first three minutes at the sheer craft of the film. An astounding amount of love went into “Frankenweenie”, and that’s a rarity to find in any film, let alone one from Tim Burton. I was in sweet awe of the first act, giddy with humor at the second, and effectively mindblown by its cooky third act spectacle. In spite the film’s stunted box office debut, I hope it serves as a sleeper hit of the Halloween season. It’s certainly one I’ll be dragging the family out to see later this month.