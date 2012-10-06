Tell us what you thought of ‘Frankenweenie’

We may have led with “The Paperboy” yesterday, but if we were to focus on the new release that’s likeliest to find awards recognition in the next five months, it’d have to be Tim Burton’s “Frankenweenie” — the kook merchant’s first animated feature since 2005’s “Corpse Bride,” and a likely bet to repeat that film’s nomination for the Best Animated Feature Oscar. (I think it could easily go one better.) Due to the quirks of transatlantic embargoes, I’m not supposed to discuss the film until its UK premiere on Wednesday, when it’ll open the London Film Festival, but I will say that I can happily endorse our colleague Drew McWeeny’s enthusiastic take. But let’s turn it over to you. Do you think it’s a return to form for Burton? Could it net him his first golden statue? Feel free to rate the film above, and share your thoughts below.