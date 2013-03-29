Tell us what you thought of ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’

Back when the first “G.I. Joe” film came out, I wasn’t nearly as pro-Channing Tatum as I am these days. “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” made most of us see the light on that one: dude’s hilarious. So I mainly went into a matinee of “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” today to see what he had to offer in the wake of that comedic success, but this was clearly The Rock’s show. Oh sorry…Dwayne Johnson.

Eh, it was worth the diversion I guess. Jonathan Pryce was a bit, well, priceless at times. HitFix’s Drew McWeeny found it fun enough, calling it “breathless in all the right ways.” But it’s a turn-your-brain-off exercise if there ever was one, whether director Jon Chu’s fandom shines through or not. Though Adrianne Palicki ain’t too bad on the eyes for 90 minutes. Let us know what you thought/think if you get around to seeing it, and feel free to vote in our poll below.