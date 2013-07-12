Tell us what you thought of ‘Grown Ups 2’

I have not seen “Grown Ups.” I don’t plan to see “Grown Ups 2.” But hey, maybe you are. And maybe maybe you love it. And maybe you can change my mind. So hey, here’s your challenge: convince me. And no silly “Isn’t it your job to see everything?” talk (and no, it actually isn’t, thank God). Or if you don’t feel like building a case just tell us what you thought of the movie. And I’m assuming some of you will see it; it’s going to win the box office this weekend, after all. Rifle off your take in the comments section below and go ahead and vote in our poll while you’re at it. Also, if you’ve seen anything else you’d like to discuss, in theaters or at home or wherever, consider this an open thread to do so.
Adam Sandler is a hack. Every one in this movie is a hack. I am so disappointed in Chris Rock for being ok with being a part of this abomination. They are lazy and obviously don’t care about making a quality comedy in any way. They know it’ll make a ton of cash regardless if it’s a huge pile of pathletic garbage, and it is exactly that, garbage. It’s shameful how little respect they have for the people spending money on their movie or those people’s intelligence. I’m never seeing another Adam Sandler movie again (unless it’s under the direction of Judd Apatow ala “Funny People” which I really love). “Grown Ups 2” is a 0 out of 5.
Is this Down To Earth-Pootie Tang-Head of State Chris Rock? How did you get the impression he’d be above this?
It’s not so much that I’m surprised he’s not above this (given his movie career), it’s just that I’m disappointed such a great stand up comedian has allowed his film career to become what it has.
“It’s going to win the box office weekend, after all.”
I’m not so sure. “Pacific Rim” got off to a very strong start last night ($3.6 million) and could approach $50 million. Also, animated films traditionally have very strong holds, especially during the summer, and “Despicable Me 2” faces little new competition this week.
For what it’s worth, Box Office Mojo pegged “Grown Ups 2” to finish third with $38.8 million, behind “Pacific Rim” ($46 million) and “Despicable Me 2” ($45.1 million).
Looks like Grown Ups 2 will win Friday. It will indeed be very close.
It’s currently tracking at a robust 8% on Rotten Tomatoes. That should be enough of an advanced warning to keep it in third place for the weekend.
Chris Rock is a hypocrite because I remember him on his HBO half-hour show bashing horrible movies. But, he continues to star in awful films. To be fair, he hasn’t done stand-up in years, so he needs the big money.
The 3rd segment of “V/H/S/2” is probably the best film out this weekend. Totally committed to its own berserk insanity, unlike the other 3 segments, which we’re higher concept but lesser thrills.
So good.
Did not see the first, will not see this one, and I’m here to tell you, keep not seeing this.
I saw the first grown ups and I thought it was quite good and funny. Sure enough I heard about Grown ups 2. I took my time in watching it and was very dissapointed. Fair enough I was 12 when I watched the first one and therefore I didn’t have high expectations of comedy, however 3 years later, they are not that much higher. However this film lacked in any sort of real humour or a interesting or captivating story. I was unable to finish watching this film it just bored me too much and didn’t even get a smile off me not to mention a laugh.