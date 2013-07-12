Tell us what you thought of ‘Grown Ups 2’

#David Spade
07.12.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

I have not seen “Grown Ups.” I don’t plan to see “Grown Ups 2.” But hey, maybe you are. And maybe maybe you love it. And maybe you can change my mind. So hey, here’s your challenge: convince me. And no silly “Isn’t it your job to see everything?” talk (and no, it actually isn’t, thank God). Or if you don’t feel like building a case just tell us what you thought of the movie. And I’m assuming some of you will see it; it’s going to win the box office this weekend, after all. Rifle off your take in the comments section below and go ahead and vote in our poll while you’re at it. Also, if you’ve seen anything else you’d like to discuss, in theaters or at home or wherever, consider this an open thread to do so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Spade
TAGSadam sandlerchris rockDAVID SPADEGROWN UPS 2In Contentionkevin james

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP