Tell us what you thought of ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’

I held off on this one until the film made its way out into wider release, which it did on Friday. I’m very eager to know what readers think of the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis,” which was my #3 film of the year and just a rich experience that delivers more and more upon subsequent viewings. The work from T Bone Burnett on the soundtrack, curating a spectacular, thematically relevant assortment of period songs and then producing gorgeous new renditions is the kind of thing that deserves its own category. And Oscar Isaac delivers the year’s best performance, one I delighted in mulling over in my lengthy interview with the actor. I could really go on, but again, I want to know what you all thought, so when you get around to seeing the film, tell us what you thought in the comments section below and vote in our poll. (Also, if you happened to catch the “Another Day, Another Time” concert documentary on the film, which T Bone Burnett discussed with us here, tell us what you thought of that, too.)
This is the Coens in their dour mode like A SERIOUS MAN. Everybody talks real sloooow and usually, very quietly. Have hangdog looks on their faces. SERIOUS MAN had a better story. INSIDE is just dull.
It saddens me a movie with this much heart, humor, and soul could ever be considered dull. It really does. If anything this is one of the Coens’ most openly emotional works.
I encourage you to look again.
I have a love-hate thing with the Coens anyway, but, this “why so serious?” mode just don’t suit them at all. I was half-asleep by the end.
Further, by not giving Llewyn any real upside, you don’t feel the pain of his travails. It’s just down, down, down the circling drain. And, lovely actress as she is, Carey Mulligan’s character and performance are just as one-note as the rest of the movie.
*SPOILERS*
You don’t feel the pain of a man who has lost his friend and music partner and seems forever bruised because of it? The pain of someone whose passion is not supported by the world around him? The pain of someone whose artistic integrity is constantly being undermined by a society and a culture whose ideals are not his own? The pain of a guy trapped between the desire for independence and the need for others? The pain of someone who just can’t quite make it? I find all of that almost unbearably poignant and relatable.
And all arguments about Mulligan’s character being one-note are kind of moot once you see that last scene with her and Llewyn. Our perception of Jean constantly flips throughout the film.
Sorry, JL, but everything you describe is on the same downward path that the movie starts on. It’s a one note story who’s dull and dreary presentation just acts like cinematic sominex no matter how lovingly the period trappings are produced.
JLPatt: The fact that not everyone sees — or feels — the same movie that you do isn’t something to be saddened by. Indeed, it’s something to be grateful for.
Well, if that’s the way you feel then so be it! Maybe a revisit at some later date will reveal more for you. Or not. :)
Very true, Guy. Very true. It would be boring if everybody ageed on every movie.
Like the fact that all of us here on In Contention think that GROWN UPS II is getting royally screwed as far as Awards contention is concerned!! :) :)
Absolutely phenomenal. The Coen brothers are unmatched in just how vividly and hauntingly they create and sustain moods, and this is nothing if not a hypnotic, dreamlike mood piece. To soak up Jess Gonchor’s utterly precise production design and Bruno Delbonnel’s burnished wintry cinematography on a giant theater screen is near miraculous. The world the Coens have created here simply envelops you. And that’s saying nothing of just how poignant and bruising the story and the characters are, how much they resonate for artists and loners everywhere. A cinema experience to cherish.
As has been the case with several other Coen Brothers movies, it took me a while to develop a firm opinion on it. It’s a bit elusive, much like its title character. It’s the kind of movie that doesn’t hit you hard when you see it, but it stays in your head for a long time afterwards, and you gradually realize what a great movie it was.
Van Ronk’s widow says much of the movie is B.S., not just the specifics of her ex. [www.villagevoice.com]
Fictionalisation’s a bitch.
Well, considering the film is not about Van Ronk…
Did you read her piece JL and Guy? She’s not picking on the similarities to Van Ronk, but the whole scene which she WAS a part of. Critics can’t have it both ways and say on one hand how “great an evocation of the period” the movie was, and then dismiss Van Ronk’s widow when she says it isn’t.
FICTIONALISM in the pursuit of an exciting new take is one thing, Fictionalism in service of a dull dreary monotone failure is quite another….
But again, for *you* it’s a “dull dreary monotone failure.” Clearly not the case for others.
And I don’t for a second believe the Coens wanted this to be an “accurate” representation of the scene, or even of the 60s. None of their films fit squarely into the vein of realism. None. That’s why they’re such lovely, unique creations.
Just me, but I’ve never looked to it as an evocation of a time and place. Period detail is spot-on but it’s evoking a state of mind more than it’s recreating the specifics of a scene.
I read the piece. I believe she’s writing in good faith, and yes, the film doesn’t reflect her experience of the scene or its inhabitants. But that’s not to say everyone experienced it the same way.
Felt very mundane while watching it and even seemed like it may have been one of their first let downs in a while. But on the ride home I couldn’t stop thinking about it. All day yesterday I couldn’t stop thinking about it. And during the Packers game (cheese head here) I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Over the course of two days it shot to being one of my favorites from the Coens.
For a semi-sad story it had such a pleasant tone. If there is one movie that deserves the ‘slice of life’ praise that is often heaped on films, its Llewyn Davis. I feel like the problem it seems to have grabbing some viewers is its too good. There is a lot that isn’t obvious but if you look closely you’ll see subtle hopes and desires that each character has. This is a film with tremendous acting and characters.
What a fantastic year for movies.
I had no sympathy for this character who never took advantage of any of the opportunities he was offered, who continued to exploit his friends, whose only concern was for animals. the language put into the lead character’s mouth was poor too. He wasn’t a demonstrably evil characte, just an uninteresting one.
I had hoped that Marisa Tomei and John Goodman might add flourishes to the film, but their parts were also disappointing.
Marisa Tomei?
Making him a bit of a jerk was the only way to prevent the story from being run of the mill. Also, he is a jerk who quietly pains to improve himself. Thats interesting if you ask me.
I don’t even think he’s a jerk. *shrug*
To echo Liz: Marisa Tomei? What have I missed?
I was using jerk very liberally.
Also, come on guys, Marisa Tomei was the shadowy folk singer at the end.
Don’t recall that at all, though it’s been seven months since I saw it.
Tone doesn’t carry over well in text, that was a joke, sorry about that. In all seriousness I think people are confusing Llewyn’s sister(Jeanine Serralles) for Tomei.
I loved it, although I did overhear some people talking about how much they hated it as I walked out of the theatre. Isaac really is fantastic, esp. his reaction to Bud Grossman’s assessment of his music. I really didn’t find it dour or overly serious, I was laughing throughout (especially Adam Driver’s weird vocalizations and facial expressions during ‘Please Mr. Kennedy’).
I very much enjoyed it, start to finish. It really pleased me, the script especially, and the music. Plus it was well cast. The fact that Rebecca heard people walking out of the theater complaining that they didn’t like it reminds me that “Blue Jasmine” did not score particularly well on the “Entertainment Weekly” readers’ poll, though it got mostly As or A-s from the critics. It’s an odd phenomenon when a movie that is so clearly successful on its own terms doesn’t connect with the broader audience, but that’s how it goes sometimes, and not only with difficult movies like “Mulholland Drive.”
I went in thinking It would be slow, dreamlike, darkly funny, offbeat, hypnotic, etcetc. I also figured Id like it. And well, it was all of that I just mentioned and yet nothing like I thought it would be, if that makes any sense. But I definitely think its a pretty great film.
I found myself waiting for every story line to do something. The best part waiting for was the inevitable explanation of the partner’s death – but with Goodman slapping it over and no further explanation (besides the advice given later) I was still left waiting for more. I liked how the main character had a constant inner dispute between being considerate and a complete lack-there-of. The more time I am from the movie, the more I like it. Immediate thought after was that it was okay and the Dylan part was cool. More thought makes me enjoy the characters much more. Cheers!
Just saw this today. Loved it. Will certainly rank in my top 2 or 3 films for 2013. Typical assured film making from the Coens. Some are calling it lesser Coens, but I don’t agree. Perhaps a bit more somber, maybe even nostalgic. But I found it moving without being sentimental and darkly funny without being flip. I don’t know any film makers who dance that dance with such balance.
And I finally see what Kris has been raving about in Oscar Davis. What an understated, totally lived in, unsentimental and truthful performance. I’m rooting for him against the tall odds.
The craft in the film from the music to the cinematography to the costuming was perfect. I hope the film gets the attention it deserves.
ha! Sorry. Oscar Isaac. I guess he really sold it to me.
I finally got around to seeing this tonight and I just could t find myself caring about anything happening in the film. It just seemed like the Coens wanted to make a period piece about a miserable musician who was ahead of his time. I’m sure I’ll watch it again someday but on my first viewing I was pretty underwhelmed…