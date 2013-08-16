Tell us what you thought of ‘Kick-Ass 2’

As a critic, it’s my job to see most major releases that come down the pike — but everyone’s allowed a few passes, and when it became clear to me that I wasn’t required to review “Kick-Ass 2” for any outlet, I had no regrets about skipping all screenings. That may be my loss. But the first big-screen outing for self-made superhero Dave Lizewski rubbed me the wrong the way in 2010, and I can’t imagine warming to its smugly ironic violence and queasy fetishization of Chloë Grace Moretz’s Hit Girl this time round, particularly when reviews, by and large, have been less enthusiastic than those of its predecessor. (HitFix’s Drew McWeeny, however, found plenty to enjoy in it.)
Still, I know the franchise has plenty of fans out there, and many may be curious to see what Jim Carrey brings to the equation in the sequel. After a summer where many superhero films have taken flak for being too po-faced, perhaps the timing is right for a jokier effort. Either way, we want to know what you think. Once you’ve seen the film, come back here to share your thought, and be sure to vote in the poll below.
I thought it came out way too late because I am not able to see it before it comes out and therefore can’t answer this lazy blogger’s question. Hopefully hit fix will leave the “what did you think of” filler for e online, and instead, report real stories about movies. Or at least wait until after the movie has had a chance to be seen by people who have jobs to post this space filling tripe. It is frustrating to have to filter through this chaff on hit fix.
Or is there an implied message that I should not bother seeing this movie unless I go to the very first midnight showing, because this is only going to appeal to the jobless, sub-sentient, mouth breathing high school dropouts who have nothing better to do with their third tier lives?
Typically the commenters who frequent this blog actually leave thoughtful reviews of the movies Kris asks about instead of being a snarky a-hole. Which is usually why I look forward to these posts. They give us a chance to hear other’s viewpoints as well. Anyway, haven’t seen it yet, but I’m interested in what Jim Carrey has to offer!
By the way, it’s Jim Carrey’s career-worst performance. Do NOT see it for him. I fully support his withdrawal of support for this crapfest, but I do wonder how much of it was because he realised how shoddy his performance was.
Bambam: Just as nobody is saying you have to see the film right away, nobody is saying you have to comment right away either. We put these posts up on Friday so that people who have seen the film early can get the conversation started, while others can come back over the weekend (or later, if they wish) to contribute.
If you don’t like this sort of post, I think you’ll find more than enough news, reviews and features on the site to take the nasty taste away. But plenty of our readers do enjoy having a space in which to offer their thoughts on current releases, and as you can see from the articulate comments below, they aren’t uneducated mouth-breathers, and certainly don’t occupy a lower tier than folks who frequent blogs to spew anonymous bile at their fellow commenters.
Worst film I’ve seen this year, and probably the most juvenile film I’ve ever seen. Other disposable immature teen comedies look like high art next to this vile shit.
Movies have no real moral obligations, so when critics complain about the first Kick-Ass being in bad taste (because a teenage girl is cursing and hacking up bad guys…oh, the horror), it just comes across as biased absurdity. That said, the sequel was unnecessary and looks like an imitation of the real thing.
The first Kick-Ass was made by Mother Teresa. The only improvement in the second one is the lack of queasy fetishization of Chloë Grace Moretz’s Hit Girl.
TR, pathetic comment. I always get a kick out of people pretending that movies not only must enjoy free reign in terms of content and lack of taste but must exist in a vacuum, enjoying a sort of a diplomatic immunity.
A reaction is a reacion. And movies are a social art form.
It’s the only movie to make me emotional this summer. Teared up around 4 times. I like how risky it feels. Mainstream cinema has felt so vanilla for over a decade, this never feels that way. This has the ability to make you feel queasy. I get that from Lars Von Trier on occasion but rarely from multiplex cinema, so I’m glad to have it. I missed Evan Peters. Jim Carrey has never been so disguised by a character before. For all but maybe one moment, It never felt like I was watching Jim Carrey. Great work by the master of comedy. Overall, not as good as the first installment but still highly enjoyable.
I found just enough to like about it (performances by Mintz-Plasse, Carrey, and the always great Moretz), but the film continually trips over itself by stranged editing, pacing and a clear lowering of the budget. The entire Hit Girl sub plot in the high school felt so off base and killed all momentum it ever obtained. Still some fun scenes and inherited chemistry with the cast so it was overall average.
I liked it, on the whole. Hollywood’s normal softening is actually an asset in cases like this, diluting the worst aspects of Mark Millar’s toxic cynicism and indulgence, and the result is a lot more human while still being funny. The first movie began as a parody of the idea of people trying to be superheroes, which gradually turned into a straight superhero movie, and the latter tone basically continues here.
Plotwise, the filmmakers are merging the actual “Kick-Ass 2” miniseries with the “Hit-Girl” miniseries about Hit-Girl trying to live a normal life, so if people find the latter stuff kind of disconnected from everything else, that’s because it originally was.
Tonally it is a bit inconsistent, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is just too boring to be a leading man, but those aren’t insurmountable flaws.