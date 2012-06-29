Tell us what you thought of ‘Magic Mike’

With Steven Soderbergh evidently in brisk entertainer mode, Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey both coming into career form and a raunchy, lickety-split trailer doused in Rihanna, I walked into “Magic Mike” last night expecting some summery fun. Even I, however, was surprised to be greeted with top-drawer Soderbergh: a grown-up, disarmingly classical riff on Hollywood backstage-musical tropes, sure to remain one of the year’s smartest studio films. Tatum, in case “21 Jump Street” hadn’t underlined the point, has rare star quality; Alex Pettyfer, who hadn’t threatened such promise until now, is a revelation. And could Oscar attention await McConaughey’s delightfully skeezy supporting turn, or Reid Carolin’s lithe original script? Who knows? If you’re planning on catching it this weekend, be sure to share your thoughts below, and your rating above.
My favourite movie of the year so far. Loved it. Loved the quiet naturalism of the direction, cinematography and performances. Great story and pace too.
Attended the preview screening last night and found the movie to be a major success. Channing Tatum delivers his most charismatic performance yet, and proves that he’s arrived as the new major movie star. The real standout for me was Soderbergh’s cinematography, which is a winning mixture between Traffic’s probing documentary style and Erin Brockovich’s sun soaked sepia tones, with fascinating camera placement and angles used to keep the verite style narrative interesting. I went expecting a trash feast of skin and sun, and instead was treated to a typically Soderberghian studio confection.
I’m glad that I went in to this experience with no expectations. I just wanted to escape and have a good time at the movies. To my surprise it turned out to be one of the most pleasant movie experiences of this summer so far. This film had all the requirements of a great film; great acting, directing, photography, and music. Soderbergh and Tatum should be proud. This definitely solidifies 2012 as Tatum’s year.
Not at all what I was expecting – in the best possible way. The first half mostly played as I thought it might from the previews but the second half of the film it evolved into something much more engaging. Totally surprised by Alex Pettyfer’s performance – nothing I’ve seen him in before has indicated he was capable of that much depth but good for him for getting the chance to show what he’s got (thanks to Soderbergh bringing out the best in unlikely actors.) Channing Tatum is on fire this year and I think this will be the film that will get him nominated for a Golden Globe in Best Actor in a comedy. He totally owns the screen and gives it his all, and his dance moves are more than impressive. I must say that I want there to be a serious Melissa McCarthy-style Oscar nomination for Matthew McConaughey in best supporting actor. He totally stole every scene he was in and he really worked for it.
Overall the movie was just a total blast. Entertaining, funny, and just the right amount of sleazy to make it stand out from everything else out there in theaters this summer. I think it might be one of my favorite Soderbergh films yet b/c it was clear he was just enjoying himself and really wanted to make something different. A total surprise and it should be end up as one of my favorites of the year.
I liked it well enough but I thought it petered out.
That’s pretty much how I feel. I really liked the first half, but I just felt that I’ve seen everything in the second half before. Relying on old tropes can work if you’ve got interesting enough actors and characters to carry the story, but I didn’t really think that was the case here.
On a related note, outside of Tatum, I thought the dancing was occasionally painful to watch. I’m not expecting the Bolshoi Ballet or anything, but twenty bucks says that the guy who played Tarzan doesn’t even know his right from his left.
My projected nominations for Magic Mike:
Golden Globes:
Picture (Comedy/Musical)
Actor (Comedy/Musical) Channing Tatum
Supporting Actor Matthew McConaughey
SAG
Ensemble
Supporting Actor McConaughey
I’m adding to this list:
Academy Awards
Supporting Actor – Matthew McConaughey
I may eat these words come January, but I can NOT see McConaughey nominated. It’s too one note.
You might be right, but stranger things have happened.
Going to see Ted instead. Don’t see the appeal in Magic Mike. Strippers have it hard, whoop-de-doo.
**Strippers have it hard**
So to speak.
Thatguy, you will not regret it. ” Ted” is absolutely brilliant. One of the best comedies in years-even better than ” Bridesmaids.”
Soderbergh >>>>>>>>>>>>> MacFarlane
Geez i didn’t realize you could only see one movie, you are allowed to see more than one movie. I hate this weekend, i wanted to see all four, i only got to see 2.
Totally agree, Tom. (Wait… reading between the lines) You also wanted to see the Tyler Perry movie? I’m interested, just to see how funny Eugene Levy is in it. So, which two did you watch?
I’m clearly in the minority on this one. I found it a really dull and tedious affair. Soderbergh needs a better editor. For a film that clocks in at under two hours, the turgid pacing made it feel closer to 3, and not in a good way. Even worse, the script just doesn’t help anything. Filled with biopic cliche after cliche, it’s a film that thinks it’s way more insightful and impactful than it really is. The acting elevates the material but only so much. For every surprisingly complex turn from Channing Tatum or scene-stealing MVP performance from McConaughey, there’s an absolutely abysmal cardboard cutout performance from Cody Horn or Alex Pettyfer. When Olivia Munn delivers a better performance than your two key leads, something has gone horribly wrong.
Stylishly directed and well-acted (mostly), but ultimately amounts to a cliche-ridden paper thin story that bored the hell out of me.
People are ragging on Cody Horn and Alex Pettyfer. I thought their performances were pretty genuine, in that I saw real people on the screen. I would much rather see that than a few actors ham it up and try to steal scenes from Channing and Matt.
the film only got the platform it got because Cody Horn is the daughter of Warner Bros. COO Alan Horn
Totally agree, Kevin Ketchum. I was bored to tears. I felt like half the film was ad-libbed, particularly the scenes that built up the relationship between Channing Tatum and Cody Horn. It was supposed to be “cute” and “flirty,” but I just found it a waste of time with lazy (i.e., no) writing.
And Alex Pettyfer- ha! I’ve never seen a Kristen Stewart movie, but from what I hear, Alex is her male equivalent. Stone cold and emotionless.
I think it may be the best film of the year. It’s a close call, but it’s certainly up around the top. If it was a normal year (as time would tell), I’d say it’d be close to a top 10 film. Pettyfer really is a standout, but Tatum really makes it his own. Even McConaughey gives one of his best performances. If I had a ballot, I’d certainly consider a nomination for Soderbergh and Carolin’s script.
The two teasers for The Master>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Magic Mike—and I haven’t even seen Magic Mike and the two teasers for The Master still beat it fair and square.
“and I haven’t even seen Magic Mike”
Okay. Thanks for the insight.
This will be a screening experience I’ll remember for a long time. It’s as if the majority of the women in the theater had been waiting their whole lives for this film. I can only imagine what a midnight screening of this film would have been like since I went at 11:15 am, haha.
On the film, I’m gonna join in to sing its praises. This thing worked on just about every level. Dramatically and aesthetically satisfying, and hilarious at times. I don’t know what was funnier: the “pump” scene, or Kevin Nash trying to keep up with the other guy’s dance moves.
I don’t quite believe that Channing Tatum is the same guy from GI Joe. 21 Jump Street was one thing, but he has some dramatic chops here. I thought he was fantastic in the scene towards the end when he tries to apologize and explain himself to Cody Horn and he stutters and stumbles all over the place.
And speaking of being surprised by an actor, in the last couple of weeks after seeing Killer Joe and now this film, I’ve gone from feeling indifferent towards Matthew McConaughey to being a fan. The scene where he’s teaching Alex Pettyfer how to dance is classic.
I really hope all the Soderbergh retirement talk is BS. It’ll be a sad day for me if he leaves the film world.
I’m somewhat conflicted.
I liked it. I think it’s a good movie. As mentioned, the direction is capable as ever. The performances are naturalistic; I did feel like I was watching “real” people (Cody Horn included).
Channing Tatum was quite good (that dancing!). And I’ve always wanted him to break-out and show us something that we maybe didn’t know he had in him.
Alex Pettyfer was quietly compelling, to me.
Mangianello (sp), Bomer … wasted.
Matthew McConaughey was definitely eye-opening. That said, he’s kind of getting, I don’t know … creepy-looking to me (amazing body notwithstanding).
And I slightly disagree with those who say this could be a Melissa McCarthy nom-type, though. It’s not big enough or wow enough or OMG you HAVE to see this movie because of him. It was just a focused McConaughey performance in an atypical McConaughey movie.
The editing, cinematography, music, all good. But I agree with some of you here who felt a little letdown by the script as it approached the final 30-45 minutes. It just didn’t bowl me over. And the electric energy in my sold-out theater went in and out (waned near the very end). I get the impression that people expected the first 30 minutes to be the tone of the rest of the movie. I heard goodwill, but I also sensed some slight disappointment. Still, overall, for me, it’s a quality movie that I enjoyed.
I agree with a lot of what you said, but I still think if they play their cards right they could still get a Melissa McCarthy-style nomination out of the film (I admit it will be really difficult but it could happen.) Perhaps if they focus on McConaughey’s career renaissance this year in films like Bernie, Killer Joe, The Paperboy, and Mud and his likeability over the years, honing in on a supporting actor slot may be their best bet. The “fuck the mirror” scene may not be as bold as the “shit in a sink” scene from Bridesmaids, but it does make an impression and they could really work with that if they wanted. I could see something happening with a possible nomination if things go his way (I could totally understand if he also doesn’t get nominated, but stranger things have happened…) The strong box office definitely boosts his chances, but we shall see.
I liked the film but I find Tatum incredibly boring. But the other actors were fine, though some didn’t have much to do. Fun to watch and to listen to the women in the audience laughing uproariously.
I actually really like Tatum’s low-key persona/demeanor. I don’t find him boring, but …
I sometimes don’t understand what he’s saying because I find that he mumbles; in a I’m-the-man slick kind of way. But it’s mumbling, nevertheless.
For all its cliches and a plot basically from Boogie Nights, I thought this film worked very well. Not only was it entertaining (and pretty funny), put it also worked dramatically. It being a Soderbergh film, it was obviously well made with all his flash in tow.
As for the actors, I’m really excited about Tatum and where his career is going, and this film confirmed that excitement. McConaughey gives a career, and the films, best performance and an Oscar nom. is not out of the question. The rest of the actors were fine and not as bad as others have been saying, I thought.
Alex Pettyfer may finally become really popular after this movie, channing has never been so charismatic. Hated the abrupt ending. Don’t get why some critics say that its so much darker than what people think — this isn’t a comedy and they barely touch the surface of any darkness.
I really liked it. I’ve only seen Channing Tatum in a few things but this is his best work to date, IMO. I also thought McConaughey was believably sleazy. This was one of Soderbergh’s more interesting efforts in recent years.
Also, I loved the abrupt ending and knew it was going to happen there.