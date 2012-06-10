Tell us what you thought of ‘Moonrise Kingdom’

Someone noted recently that we didn’t put up a call for reactions to Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.” It’s been moving steadily through a very limited release for a few weeks (and breaking box office records previously held by “Brokeback Mountain” in the process — both are Focus Features films), but this weekend it tacked on 80 screens. So maybe more of you will have a chance to check it out now. Personally speaking, as someone not in the Anderson wheelhouse at all, I quite liked it. So head on back here whenever you get around to it and let us know your take. And if you’ve already seen it, join in! Also, feel free to rank the film above.
It’s not bad but overrated and pretentious. Very good set designs though.
How in the world is it pretentious? Do people even know what this word means when they liberally toss it around?
What is it pretending to be, exactly?
Incorrect use of the word “pretentious.”
Prometheus is pretentious, not this.
Best film of the year.
100% agree. And I’ve never come close to loving a Wes Anderson film before.
Agreed! I’m not a fan of Wes Anderson outside of Bottlerocket and Fantastic Mr. Fox, so that’s saying a lot coming from me. Hayward and Gilman were remarkable.
Gloriously Weird, but also very endearing
I would say nicely weird, and mostly endearing. It took me a while to warm to the kids.
Now I’m most accustomed to Anderson’s style, there are little things here and there that will make me chuckle quietly. Also, no one can deny his attention to detail (e.g. the mini portable gramophone, the story books etc etc). I personally thought Norton and Willis are the best supporting characters in the whole movie, they turn these sorta 2-dimensional characters and give them so much more. GREAT use of the music, esp. all these pieces for “beginners” to music (i.e. love). The kids are amazing, so attuned to the rhythm of the dialogue. But ultimately, I found the story forgettable, shallow, and offered nothing new.
Love it. It’s either my favorite or second favorite of his films… the whole cast is amazing and it’s endlessly charming. The kids are SO good.
I thought it was sublime. A sweet, funny, quirky and lovely time at the movies. Endlessly artsy and endlessly entertaining. Perhaps Anderson’s most perfectly realized film. One I imagine could appeal to all audiences and ages.
I loved it. I tend to like (but not love) Wes Anderson, but this is probably my second-favorite of his movies, after Fantastic Mr. Fox. I thought this had an emotional weight to it that I didn’t get from some of his other movies.
My main complaint is that the musical score is considerably overworked and sometimes distracting.
People’s word of choice for Wes Anderson films they don’t like seems to be “pretentious”. They can’t justify why they’re calling it pretentious most of the time, but they like to use that word.
Personally, I felt it was Wes Anderson’s best film since Royal Tenenbaums. The characterization was great, pacing was excellent and some of the best film moments I’m sure we’ll see all year (example, the slow mo walk out of the “wedding chapel”). Definitely my favorite film so far this year.
Sorry this is off topic, but thanks for the “Contenders” lists. I noticed you have “Life of Pi” (is that the title? the Ang Lee film) under many of the top categories. Did you happen to see the trailer this weekend (it showed before “Prometheus” at my local theater). It looked dramatically inert to me. Like “Where the Wild Things Are” bad. The guy’s interaction with the live tiger was not interesting at all. Does the tiger become CGI later in the film? Does it talk? That trailer looked like it was designed to drive audiences away.
Now we’re dissing “Where the Wild Things Are?” That film is amazing.
Yes, we are dissing WTWTA.
I waited a looonnggg time to see Where the Wild Things Are as the book has always meant a lot to me, and I feared a hipster version of the tale would spoil my memories.
But no fear, the film was terrific. A wholly personal riff on the book, and extension if you will of the original, almost a re-imagining. I was all set to hate it, but I went the other way entitely. Thank god I have kids to take along for cover.
Wonderful film, more please.
i would say most people already know what they think about this movie before seeing it. if you like wes anderson’s movies, you will like this. if you don’t like wes anderson’s movies, you will find this unbearable. i fall into the first category, and it’s delightful. a buddy falls into the latter category, and it’s his patch adams.
It doesn’t work that way for this film. Lots of people (including myself) who often don’t like Wes Anderson films, loved this one.
I genuinely enjoy Wes Anderson films, I did not enjoy this one. I felt like the supporting characters were barely fleshed out beyond Edward Norton’s, and the child leads were unbearable for me. Jared Gilman’s stilted performance reminded me of Asa Butterfield or even worse that terrible kid that plays Glenn on Mad Men. Kara Hayward fared a little better, but when your whole movie is centered around these two and you can’t stand their performances, it makes the whole thing tough to take.
But to each their own…
I actually thought Gillman was really good, but I agree with you that the characters are barely fleshed out. Looking at the comments, I didn’t know there are so many die-hard Anderson’s fans!! lol
I ultimately liked the kids. But it took a while, for me.
Also, I enjoyed Bruce Willis and the scene btwn. Murray and McDormand in their beds. But otherwise, the rest of the adult characters were too thin for me.
Still, I liked the story, the art direction, the score, the quirks, the slightly crazy climax. I enjoyed it, overall.
Loved it from the first frame! It is so cleverly written, acted and directed it’s a pleasure to watch from beginning to end. It is my favourite film of 2012 so far. Hopefully, the Academy will not forget about this gem as I believe it should be recognized with some nominations next year. I highly recommend this film and will most definitely see it again.
SPOILERS
I loved the movie tremendously, but I was a little put off by the ending. Are Sam and the Sheriff going to continue making illicit double dates with mother and daughter? That’s weird.
The mother broke it off with the police officer earlier in the movie, didn’t she?
This really has quite a few parallels to ‘Midnight in Paris’, doesn’t it?
Both released in May.
Both some of the best reviewed of the year (both in 80s on metacritic).
Both scribed by love him or hate him writers.
Good early box office.
Nostalgia pieces.
Romance pieces.
Golden-toned cinematography.
Nom-worthy art direction.
Stellar ensemble cast.
And I didn’t like them as much as everyone else. HA