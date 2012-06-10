B

Tell us what you thought of ‘Moonrise Kingdom’

#Wes Anderson
06.10.12

Someone noted recently that we didn’t put up a call for reactions to Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.” It’s been moving steadily through a very limited release for a few weeks (and breaking box office records previously held by “Brokeback Mountain” in the process — both are Focus Features films), but this weekend it tacked on 80 screens. So maybe more of you will have a chance to check it out now. Personally speaking, as someone not in the Anderson wheelhouse at all, I quite liked it. So head on back here whenever you get around to it and let us know your take. And if you’ve already seen it, join in! Also, feel free to rank the film above.

