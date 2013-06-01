Tell us what you thought of ‘Now You See Me”

One of the two films besting Will Smith and son at the box office this weekend, surprisingly, is Louis Leterrier’s “Now You See Me,” the magic caper movie that has drawn pretty poor reviews along with those dollars and cents. “This might be the most disposable film of the summer, and as long as you’re not looking for anything deeper, it’s fine,” HitFix’s Drew McWeeny wrote. “But the closer you look, the less there is, and ultimately, there’s nothing real about it.” But what did YOU think of the film? That’s what we’re looking for here, so rifle off those takes in the comments section (if you have them) and feel free to vote in our poll below.
I was looking forward to seeing it, but I was pretty disappointed. I thought across the board all of the actors were either being wildly misdirected (Ruffalo, Freeman) or just not directed at all (Harrelson, Caine, Laurent). The script isn’t that strong, so this is the kind of movie that could theoretically be saved by its cast. I just found the whole enterprise depressing. A lot of wasted talent.
I really don’t get what you mean by “misdirected” or not “not directed at all.” Are you just referring to the way that the actors decided to play the characters? If so, how are those two things not the same?
Tis film was made for people who like to think outside the square. It starts heading in one direction and then turns. A bit of play along fun. Can you figure out where it is going. I have always wanted to make a movie about a heist using magic. Just someone beat me to it. Love it
It hasn’t really gotten poor reviews. More like mixed.
I largely agree with Drew’s take. The film is constantly stimulating, but rarely entertaining. The ending does cause you to reflect on what you just saw, but ultimately reveals it to be hollow spectacle with no soul, stakes, or even conflict. The actors aren’t really given anything to work with, and Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Melanie Laurent’s characters are almost entirely disposable. At least I was rooting for Franco.
What is wrong with you people? This movie was the best ever! I saw it 2 times in 1 day! And I want to see it again. There characters were played out really well and yes the magic is possible it just has to be done within a couple of years time and planned out. Maybe you guys just wouldn’t know because you guys don’t do magic, I do and I understand this movie. It was really good and just amazing! Nothing less.