Tell us what you thought of ‘Now You See Me”

One of the two films besting Will Smith and son at the box office this weekend, surprisingly, is Louis Leterrier’s “Now You See Me,” the magic caper movie that has drawn pretty poor reviews along with those dollars and cents. “This might be the most disposable film of the summer, and as long as you’re not looking for anything deeper, it’s fine,” HitFix’s Drew McWeeny wrote. “But the closer you look, the less there is, and ultimately, there’s nothing real about it.” But what did YOU think of the film? That’s what we’re looking for here, so rifle off those takes in the comments section (if you have them) and feel free to vote in our poll below.